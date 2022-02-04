Tissue Banking Market to Touch a Valuation of US$ 2.5 Billion by 2028 with CAGR of 10.8% | AbD Serotec

Tissue Banking Market

Transplantation is a complex field of medicine where organs or tissues are transplanted from one person to another.

Transplantation of human cells and tissues can save lives and / or restore essential functions. For example, a corneal graft can restore vision in corneal blindness, and a transplant of a human heart valve can save the lives of paediatric patients. The government plays an important role in the establishment and management of tissue banking.

Three organizations at the National Institutes of Health, including the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), and the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) launched a 'NeuroBioBank' in the US. joint ventures under this name in 2013. It connects six major organs and tissues together through a simple web portal. Companies in the tissue banking market are actively working to research and develop new opportunities.

The genetic testing leader, Natera, launched Evercord in 2017, a new offer that enables pregnant parents to collect, store, and potentially recover their new-born’s cord, blood, and tissue for therapeutic use in transplant and regenerative drug applications.

MTF Biologics announced the formation of a new tissue recovery relationship with Regenerative Biologics, Inc. institutions will strive to provide extended birth-tissue donation opportunities in October 2018 for pregnant mothers and their families and increase access to high-quality placental tissue for patients’ wound care applications.

Global Tissue Banking Market: Key Takeaways

The size of the global tissue banking market was estimated at US$ 1.04 billion in 2017 and during the estimated period (2018 – 2026) it is likely to witness a CAGR of 10.8%, due to increasing support of the government.

Due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease and eye-related disorders, a significant share of tissue types, heart valve and corneal segmentation is likely to form in 2018. As per the WHO 2017 report, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) cause 17.7 million deaths worldwide each year.

Global Tissue Banking Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players performing in the global tissue banking market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., PHC Corporation, Merck KGaA, Hamilton Company, Genzyme Corporation, Fisher BioServices Inc., EMD Millipore Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Custom BioGenic Systems, BioStorage Technologies Inc., BioCision LLC, Beckman Coulter Inc., BioLife Solutions Inc., AMS Biotechnology Limited, and AbD Serotec (a Bio-Rad company).

