Substantial development of travel & tourism sector, fosters the demand for Travel Retail Market - Exclusive Insight

Travel Retail Market

Nevertheless, Covid-19 will certainly accelerate transformation of travel retailers especially in contactless payments, loyalty programs, and digitization.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Global Travel Retail Market by Product Type, and Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028.” The global travel retail market size is expected to reach $145.0 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Aer rianta international

China duty free group co., ltd.

Dufry ag

Duty free americas, inc

Gebr. Heinemann se & co.kg

King power international

Lotte hotel

Lagardère sca (lagardère travel retail)

Lvmh group (dfs group limited)

The shilla duty free

Incredible Possibilities, Growth with Industry Study, Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2028

Development of the travel & tourism industry, rapid urbanization, and changes in lifestyle, owing to increased disposable income of consumers drive the growth of the travel retail market. In addition, increase in travel & tourism or international tourist arrivals in the emerging economies, such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the global travel retail market. However, unorganized local markets and stringent regulations in airport retailing hamper the growth of the travel retail market.

The wines & spirits segment is the second largest revenue contributor in the global travel retail market. The consumption of wines, particularly luxury wines and spirits has witnessed considerable growth in the past few years. Wines & spirits, of the total, have 15.9% of the travel retail market share. In addition, it has been observed that luxury wines & spirits are highly preferred by the international passengers, which leads to the growth of the travel retail market demand. Passengers travelling over distances mostly prefer wines & spirits. Also, the growth in culture of owning luxurious goods and consumption of expensive wines & spirits drives the growth of the travel retail market trends.

Asia-Pacific is the largest travel retail market in the world, and is growing at the fastest rate owing to improvements in living standards, rise in disposable income, improvement in lifestyle, and development of the tourism industry.

Furthermore, Europe is one of the largest travel retail markets, owing to its stronger base of luxury products. It is anticipated to have the fastest travel retail market growth with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The region possesses some of the biggest apparels and cosmetics brands, namely, LVMH from France and H&M from Sweden, which hold a significant share in the luxury apparels, perfumes, and cosmetics sector, thereby making it the second largest travel retail market. Wealthy tourists from the Middle East, China, the U.S., and Russia contribute significantly toward the growth of the Europe travel retail market. Being the historical home of most of the luxury houses, Europe market accounts for nearly $23 billion of the travel retail sector.

