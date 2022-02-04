Audit Management Software Market To witness profit-making growth over 2019–2026 – AMR Study

Allied Market

Increase in complexities of auditing and report generation for large enterprises fuels the audit management software market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in the adoption of audit management software by various SMEs and integration of software with cloud-based technology are anticipated to create major opportunities for the market in the coming years. However, use of spreadsheet-based system for multiple types of auditing, complex business, and data security concerns hamper the growth of the audit management software market.

Industry key players - BM Corporation, SAP SE, Protiviti Inc., ACL Services Ltd., Ideagen PLC, Lockpath Inc., Wolters Kluwer Financial Services Inc., Workiva Inc., MasterControl Inc., and Xactium Limited.

The market is segmented into component, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. By deployment mode it is segmented into on-premise and cloud. As per organization size, it is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. As per industry vertical, audit management software market is categorized into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, government & defense, energy & utilities, IT & telecom, education, healthcare and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

