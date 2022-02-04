Submit Release
Empowering Successful Company Leading Woman – SomaLife Video Launched.

SomaLife's video briefly introduces the 23-year-old company, summarizing its ideals and how it was designed by its forward-thinking founder, Marlies White. For further information can be found below.

/EIN News/ -- West Kelowna, Canada, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SomaLife has gone the extra mile by releasing a new fascinating video entitled “An Empowering Woman Leading a Successful Company,” which provides fascinating details of SomaLife’s President and book author, Marlies White, along with an overview of the company’s history and remarkable business growth. The video’s release is the second of several planned publications to come out under its official channel, currently accessible at SomaLife/Video.

SomaLife’s video briefly introduces the 23-year-old company, summarizing its ideals and design by its forward-thinking founder, Marlies White. Moreover, according to the report, Marlies White was inspired to start her business, SomaLife, in response to losing a close relative in 1998. At the age of 50, with the help of her husband, the pair created the world-famous company they named “SomaLife.” After her husband’s death, she showed how an empowered woman could successfully take over the reins and expand a business. The best example of this is perhaps found in the following extract:

‘Marlies continued managing the company after Dr. White’s death and outlined a stable course for expansion that continues still. She has since become a successful business woman and an established book author.”

In discussing the video’s creation, Marlies White, President, and Founder of SomaLife said:

“Knowing how important it is for women to come together, it certainly can be said that SomaLife is an example of how an empowered woman can run a business, hoping to fulfill her husband’s legacy and hers in the coming years..”

The regular audience of SomaLife will notice the video takes a familiar tone, described as ‘friendly, welcoming and encouraging.

SomaLife now welcomes comments and questions from the audience about the video, as they are intent on showing how empowered women can inspire people. The reason is simply that will help them get a greater understanding of how SomaLife was built and how it can help people as well.

Anyone who has a specific question about a past, present, or future article can contact SomaLife via their website.

The complete video is available to view in full at SomaLife/Video.

Website: https://somalife.blog/an-empowering-woman-leading-a-successful-company



Name: Marlies White
Organization: SomaLife
Address: 3910 Beach Ave, Peachland, BC V0H 1X1, Canadá, West Kelowna, British Columbia V1Z 1S9, Canada
Phone: +1-877-256-7662

