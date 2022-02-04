Middle East Tapentadol Market is Booming Worldwide with Depomed, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Grünenthal

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "Middle East Tapentadol Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Rising cases of pain-associated with various chronic diseases such diabetic neuropathy and cancer combined unavailability of efficient substitute therapy for management of neuropathic pain is expected to boost the Middle East Tapentadol market over the forecast period. Janssen Pharmaceutical sold its license of marketing and distribution of the U.S. to Depomed, Inc. and in April 2017, Depomed, Inc. won the patent for tapentadol. Three ongoing clinical trials for tapentadol are being carried on for various indications and age groups.

Furthermore, promising results obtained from clinical trials is expected to augment the tapentadol market growth in the near future. Currently, the regulatory authorities have approved tapentadol only for consumption by adults and is not prescribed for children due to its high therapeutic efficacy. However, one in three clinical trials are subjected to pediatric use. Grünenthal GmbH is carrying out an open-label trial, enrolling subjects aged 6 years to 18 years, which is estimated to be completed in December 2018. Another trial by St. Olavs Hospital is for pre- and post-operative pain relief after primary knee arthroplasty with estimated study completion year 2021.

Tapentadol is also used for other applications and has been found to be the safest and the first-line of treatment choice for advanced chronic kidney disease. Regardless of that, clinical trials are still needed to be prescribed for the same. Moreover, various pilot studies have been conducted in the National Center for Biotechnology Information. Increasing off-label applications for this moderately addictive drug along with low competition for existing indications, and robust pipeline is expected to boost growth of the Middle East tapentadol market over the forecast period.

Detailed Segmentation:

Middle East Tapentadol Market, By Therapeutic Application:

Pain Management

Neuropathic Pain

Cancer Pain

Others

Cough Treatment

Middle East Tapentadol Market, By Countries:

KSA

Country Trends and Estimation (US$ Million)*

UAE

Bahrain

Oman

Qatar

Israel

Iran

Company Profiles

Depomed, Inc.*

Janssen Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Grünenthal

Allergan, Plc.

Key Takeaways

• High prevalence of pain-related diseases in countries such as Iran, Palestine, and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. For instance, according to Journal of Taibah University Medical Sciences, the prevalence of diabetic neuropathic pain in Iran was 51.90% in 2016.

• Promising results of clinical trials of tapentadol are expected to boost the Middle East tapentadol market over the forecast period.

• Unavailability of generic drugs after patent win by Depomed, Inc. in 2016, has abolished the competition

• Less likelihood of tough competition from any other opioid for neuropathic pain and absence of any other opioid therapy under research is expected to support growth of the market

