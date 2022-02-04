Popcorn Market Strategy, Share, Size, Growth Rate and Forecast 2022-2027

Popcorn Market

Popcorn Market report has categorized based on type, distribution channel and end consumer.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Popcorn Market Report 2022: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast by 2027,” Popcorn represents a healthy snack with a low-calorie count and high fiber content that is prepared by exposing corn kernels to heat and adding butter, salt, pepper, chili flakes, etc. It is a rich source of several nutrients, including folate, niacin, riboflavin, thiamin, antioxidants, vitamins, etc. Besides this, popcorn aids in relieving constipation, reducing depression, improving blood circulation and intestinal health, supporting bone function, controlling blood sugar levels, combating tumor cells, lowering cholesterol, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/popcorn-market/requestsample

Popcorn Market Trends:

The escalating demand for instant and ready-to-eat (RTE) convenience food items, on account of the hectic lifestyles of individuals, is primarily driving the popcorn market. In addition to this, the increasing product adoption, particularly among the Millennial population, owing to its ease of cooking and limited preparation time is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of popcorn in unique flavors, such as brown sugar, butter, chili, paprika, sea-salted caramel, onion, garlic, cheese, etc., by key market players is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the expanding number of movie theatres, multiplexes, stadiums, etc., is also augmenting the global market. Furthermore, the elevating investments in research and development (R&D) activities aimed at developing attractive packaging solutions and enhancing the production processes of the product are anticipated to fuel the popcorn market over the forecasted period.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/popcorn-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being

• Amplify Snack Brands Inc. (The Hershey Company), Campbell Soup Company

• Conagra Brands Inc.

• Eagle Family Foods Group LLC (The J.M. Smucker Company)

• Frito-Lay North America Inc. (Pepsico Inc.)

• Great American Popcorn

• Joe's Gourmet Foods Ltd.

• Popz USA LLC

• Preferred Popcorn

• Proper Snacks Ltd.

• Quinn Snacks Inc

• Weaver Popcorn Bulk LLC.

Breakup by Type:

• Microwave Popcorn

• Ready-To-Eat (RTE) Popcorn

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• On-Trade

• Off-Trade

o Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

o Convenience Stores

o Online Channel

o Other Channels

Breakup by End Consumer:

• Households

• Commercial

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Other Related Reports by IMARC Group:

• Functional Carbohydrates Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/functional-carbohydrates-market

• Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/preimplantation-genetic-testing-market

• Airway Management Devices Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/airway-management-devices-market

• 3D Display Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/3d-display-market

• Surgical Stapler Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/surgical-stapler-market

• Plastic Antioxidants Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/plastic-antioxidants-market

• Learning Management System Lms Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/learning-management-system-market

• Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/antibody-drug-conjugates-market

• Hydroponics Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hydroponics-market

• Machine Translation Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/machine-translation-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

