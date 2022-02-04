Aptamers Market Market 2022, Size, Statistics, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2028 | Ophthotech, Aptamer Sciences

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "Aptamers Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Aptamers provide affinity towards preferred target with high specificity and selectivity, which is transforming the healthcare industry. It has attracted interest of many research scientists towards the field of aptamers with growing support from private-public organizations. Market players in the global aptamers market are focusing on collaborations with research institutes and organizations to accelerate the research activities conducted for treatment of numerous diseases to reduce the time to market (TTM).

The global aptamers market is estimated to be US$ 3626.13 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.5% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

Drivers:

Increasing R&D activities by numerous research institutes and biopharmaceutical companies are expected to propel growth of the global aptamers market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2016, The Institute of Bioengineering and Nanotechnology (IBN) Singapore, developed an effective technology of DNA aptamers to use it for detecting and treating cancer and many other diseases such as malaria and dengue.

In July 2019, University of Minnesota announced the launch of new aptamers technology developed for radiation therapy and it is used for the treatment of brain tumor patients with advanced radiosurgery technology.

Moreover, in April 2019, Aptamer Therapeutics Ltd, partnered with Dan Wiseman and the Oglesby Leukemia Research Programme at the University of Manchester and Cancer Research UK to develop aptamers as therapeutic for treating Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia (CMML).

Furthermore, factors such as launch of new products and frequent investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies are also expected to propel growth of the global aptamers market. The demand for aptamers across the world is growing with increasing number of research facilities exploring potential of aptamers.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Aptamers Market, by Type:

Nucleic Acid Aptamers

DNA-Based Aptamers

RNA-Based Aptamers

XNA-Based Aptamers

Peptide Aptamers

Global Aptamers Market, by Application:

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Research and Development

Global Aptamers Market, by End User:

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Research Institutions

Contract Research Organization

