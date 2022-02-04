Epistaxis Market Continues to Expand to Support Development 2022-2028 | Smith & Nephew, Medline Industries

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "Epistaxis Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Epistaxis is commonly known as nose bleeding that results in loss of blood from tissue lining of the nose. Epistaxis is categorised into posterior and anterior epistaxis. Posterior nose bleeding starts from the back of nasal package, near the throat and it is less common clinical condition compared to anterior epistaxis and causes heavier blood loss leading to difficulty in breathing. While anterior epistaxis involves bleeding from anterior septum of nose known as Kiesselbach plexus. It is also known as acute epistaxis and it is most common nose bleed that is curable with different medical treatments.

Drivers:

Growing number of cases of nasal tumors both of benign and malignant type is expected to propel growth of the global epistaxis market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, the American Cancer Society estimated that annually 2,000 new cases associated with paranasal sinuses and nasal cavity are reported in the U.S.

The number of inpatient admission and emergency admission related to epistaxis is expected to support growth of the global epistaxis market. For instance, in 2018, as per the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the U.S. witnessed around 5% of patient admission for inpatient care and 1-2 out 200 visits to the emergency department were due to epistaxis in 2018.

Furthermore, in 2015, the National Center for Biotechnology Information estimated epistaxis affected total of 19,841 patients out of which 11,733 males and 8,108 females in Germany.

Increasing number of pregnant women with hypertensive diseases is also expected to drive growth of the global Epistaxis market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2015, as per the World Health Organization hypertension was recorded among 289,000 pregnant women.

Key Takeaways:

The global epistaxis market is projected to have a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period (2022-2028) due to growing cases of nasal tumors of malignant and benign types.

Anterior epistaxis segment is expected to witness a strong growth in the global epistaxis market. For instance, as per the National Center for Biotechnology Information, Kiesselbach’s plexus causes 90% of anterior epistaxis.

Key players:

Key players functioning in the global epistaxis market are Medline Industries, Inc., Ciron Drugs, Smith & Nephew, Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharma Company, and King Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

