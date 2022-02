Esophageal Cancer Drugs Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 1,547.8 Million With Growing CAGR of 8.2% By 2027 | Amgen inc.,

Esophageal Cancer Drugs

Esophageal Cancer Drugs Market Research study which offers insight into major and current market size along with the expected future prospects of the market and emerging trends in the market.

The global esophageal cancer drugs market was valued at US$ 765.2 million in 2018 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period (2019 - 2027).

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐„๐ฌ๐จ๐ฉ๐ก๐š๐ ๐ž๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ซ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

Approval and launch of new drugs is expected to propel growth of the global esophageal cancer drugs market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved pembrolizumab (Keytruda) for the treatment of gastroesophageal cancer.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐„๐ฌ๐จ๐ฉ๐ก๐š๐ ๐ž๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ซ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

R&D of new drugs is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global esophageal cancer drugs market. For instance, in 2018, Bristol-Meyer Squibbโ€™s Opdivo (Nivolumab) intravenous infusion injection and Yervoy Injection was under phase 3 trial for the treatment of stomach cancer.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ

The global esophageal cancer drugs market is witnessing approval and launch of new drugs. For instance, in April 2014, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Cyramza (ramucirumab) for use in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of patients with advanced gastric or gastro-esophageal junction adenocarcinoma.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐„๐ฌ๐จ๐ฉ๐ก๐š๐ ๐ž๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ซ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž

Major players operating in the global esophageal cancer drugs market include, Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Gilead Sciences, Genentech, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Novartis AG, and Sanofi-Aventis.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐„๐ฌ๐จ๐ฉ๐ก๐š๐ ๐ž๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ซ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ

For instance, in November 2018, Merck & Co., Inc. reported that overall survival rate of patients who consumed pembrolizumab was 43% whereas patients who consumed chemotherapy drugs such as paclitaxel, docetaxel or irinotecan experienced 20% survival rate. Keytruda (pembrolizumab) is indicated doe the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma or adenocarcinoma.

