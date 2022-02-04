Esophageal Cancer Drugs Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 1,547.8 Million With Growing CAGR of 8.2% By 2027 | Amgen inc.,

Esophageal Cancer Drugs

Esophageal Cancer Drugs Market Research study which offers perceptivity of in- depth delving on major and current request size along with the expected future prospects of the request and arising trends in the request.

The global esophageal cancer drugs market was valued at US$ 765.2 million in 2018 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period (2019 - 2027).

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐬𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

Approval and launch of new drugs is expected to propel growth of the global esophageal cancer drugs market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved pembrolizumab (Keytruda) for the treatment of gastroesophageal cancer.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐬𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

R&D of new drugs is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global esophageal cancer drugs market. For instance, in 2018, Bristol-Meyer Squibb’s Opdivo (Nivolumab) intravenous infusion injection and Yervoy Injection was under phase 3 trial for the treatment of stomach cancer.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

The global esophageal cancer drugs market is witnessing approval and launch of new drugs. For instance, in April 2014, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Cyramza (ramucirumab) for use in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of patients with advanced gastric or gastro-esophageal junction adenocarcinoma.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐬𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

Major players operating in the global esophageal cancer drugs market include, Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Gilead Sciences, Genentech, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Novartis AG, and Sanofi-Aventis.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐬𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

For instance, in November 2018, Merck & Co., Inc. reported that overall survival rate of patients who consumed pembrolizumab was 43% whereas patients who consumed chemotherapy drugs such as paclitaxel, docetaxel or irinotecan experienced 20% survival rate. Keytruda (pembrolizumab) is indicated doe the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma or adenocarcinoma.

About US:

