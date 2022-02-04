Middle East & Africa Animal Healthcare Market 2019 to cross US$ 5,521.4 Million with 5.2% CAGR by 2027 | Zoetis, Elanco,

Middle East & Africa Animal Healthcare

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Middle East & Africa Animal Healthcare Market Research study which offers perceptivity of in- depth delving on major and current request size along with the expected future prospects of the request and arising trends in the request. The Middle East & Africa Animal Healthcare Market report provides crucial information about the request, including Opinions from diligence experts, and accordingly the recent progressions and developments of the Middle East & Africa Animal Healthcare Market.

The Middle East & Africa animal healthcare market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,883.0 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

Increasing number of livestock animals is expected to propel growth of the Middle East & Africa animal healthcare market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, Africa, Middle East, and Asia accounted for over 80% of the global sheep and goat population, according to The Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nation.

Moreover, approval and launch of new products is also expected to propel growth of the Middle East & Africa animal healthcare market. For instance, in May 2017, Ceva Santé Animale launched Cevac Ibird vaccine in Egypt for active immunization of chicken from infectious bronchitis.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐎𝐅𝐅

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/3019

𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Increasing funding in animal healthcare is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the Middle East & Africa animal healthcare market. For instance, in October 2018, The African Livestock Productivity and Health Advancement (A.L.P.H.A.), in collaboration with Zoetis, received US$ 14.4 Mn grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to improve animal health in the region.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

Among product type, the hormones & substitutes segment recorded the largest market share in 2019. Growth of the segment can be attributed to significant growth in livestock farming. For instance, livestock farming accounted for 33.9% of the total proportion of farms in South Africa in 2017, according to the Census of Commercial Agriculture published in 2020.

Major players operating in the Middle East & Africa animal healthcare market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in August 2017, Boehringer Ingelheim launched Centragard, a transdermal solution for the treatment and control of three of the most common intestinal parasites of cats such as hookworms, roundworms, and tapeworms.

𝐓𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3019

𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

Major players operating in the Middle East & Africa animal healthcare market include, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Ceva, Evonik Industries AG, Elanco, Merck & Co., Inc., and, Zoetis Inc.,

𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬

Major players operating in the Middle East & Africa animal healthcare market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2019, Bayer Animal Health launched Coraxis, a topical solution for dogs, for the prevention of heartworm disease and to control hookworms, roundworms, and whipworms.

𝐓𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3019

About US:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬

1) Psoriatic Arthritis Market

2) Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) Market