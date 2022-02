Middle East & Africa Animal Healthcare Market 2019 to cross US$ 5,521.4 Million with 5.2% CAGR by 2027 | Zoetis, Elanco,

Middle East & Africa Animal Healthcare

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Middle East & Africa Animal Healthcare Market Research study which offers perceptivity of in- depth delving on major and current request size along with the expected future prospects of the request and arising trends in the request. The Middle East & Africa Animal Healthcare Market report provides crucial information about the request, including Opinions from diligence experts, and accordingly the recent progressions and developments of the Middle East & Africa Animal Healthcare Market.

The Middle East & Africa animal healthcare market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,883.0 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

๐Œ๐ข๐๐๐ฅ๐ž ๐„๐š๐ฌ๐ญ & ๐€๐Ÿ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐€๐ง๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ฅ ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

Increasing number of livestock animals is expected to propel growth of the Middle East & Africa animal healthcare market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, Africa, Middle East, and Asia accounted for over 80% of the global sheep and goat population, according to The Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nation.

Moreover, approval and launch of new products is also expected to propel growth of the Middle East & Africa animal healthcare market. For instance, in May 2017, Ceva Santรฉ Animale launched Cevac Ibird vaccine in Egypt for active immunization of chicken from infectious bronchitis.

๐๐ฎ๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐ฐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐ ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ ๐Ž๐ ๐

๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐“๐จ ๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/3019

๐Œ๐ข๐๐๐ฅ๐ž ๐„๐š๐ฌ๐ญ & ๐€๐Ÿ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐€๐ง๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ฅ ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

Increasing funding in animal healthcare is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the Middle East & Africa animal healthcare market. For instance, in October 2018, The African Livestock Productivity and Health Advancement (A.L.P.H.A.), in collaboration with Zoetis, received US$ 14.4 Mn grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to improve animal health in the region.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ

Among product type, the hormones & substitutes segment recorded the largest market share in 2019. Growth of the segment can be attributed to significant growth in livestock farming. For instance, livestock farming accounted for 33.9% of the total proportion of farms in South Africa in 2017, according to the Census of Commercial Agriculture published in 2020.

Major players operating in the Middle East & Africa animal healthcare market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in August 2017, Boehringer Ingelheim launched Centragard, a transdermal solution for the treatment and control of three of the most common intestinal parasites of cats such as hookworms, roundworms, and tapeworms.

๐“๐จ ๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐‹๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3019

๐Œ๐ข๐๐๐ฅ๐ž ๐„๐š๐ฌ๐ญ & ๐€๐Ÿ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐€๐ง๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ฅ ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž

Major players operating in the Middle East & Africa animal healthcare market include, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Ceva, Evonik Industries AG, Elanco, Merck & Co., Inc., and, Zoetis Inc.,

๐Œ๐ข๐๐๐ฅ๐ž ๐„๐š๐ฌ๐ญ & ๐€๐Ÿ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐€๐ง๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ฅ ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐“๐š๐ค๐ž๐š๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ

Major players operating in the Middle East & Africa animal healthcare market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2019, Bayer Animal Health launched Coraxis, a topical solution for dogs, for the prevention of heartworm disease and to control hookworms, roundworms, and whipworms.

๐“๐จ ๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ก๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3019

About US:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ

1) Psoriatic Arthritis Market

2) Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) Market