Recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market to Find Better Growth with US$ 560.9 million by 2028

Recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market

Glioblastoma is a type of brain tumor that arises from the glial or supportive brain tissue called ‘glioma’.

Overview

Treatment options in the glioblastoma multiforme market vary according to the size of the tumor, the extent of its encroachment on brain tissue, the age and overall health of the patient, the general state of his or her health, and other factors. Treatment options may include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, or some combination of these.

The global recurrent glioblastoma multiforme treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 369.6 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Global Recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market: Drivers

Approval and launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global recurrent glioblastoma multiforme treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2020, Pfizer launched Zirabev, a bevacizumab biosimilar, in the U.S. for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma multiforme.

Global Recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market: Opportunities

R&D of new products is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global recurrent glioblastoma multiforme treatment market. For instance, in May 2017, DelMar Pharmaceuticals partnered with PRA Health Sciences, a contract research organization, to conduct phase 3 trials of VAL-083 for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma multiforme.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The global recurrent glioblastoma multiforme treatment market is likely to get impacted due to COVID-19 pandemic and the treatments for this disease will evolve in the near future. Globally, as of 5:05pm CET, 29 November 2021, there have been 260,867,011 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,200,267 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 29 November 2021, a total of 7,772,799,316 vaccine doses have been administered. Patients suffering from recurrent glioblastoma multiforme should be considered for hypofractionated RT regimens.

Market Trends

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global recurrent glioblastoma multiforme treatment market, owing to increasing prevalence of brain tumors. For instance, according to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS), the prevalence of glioblastoma multiforme accounts for around 52% of all the primary brain tumors.

Major players operating in the global recurrent glioblastoma multiforme treatment market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in October 2019, University of California, Los Angeles collaborated with Advaxix for R&D of immunotherapy products for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme. Through the collaboration, both the parties will focus on conducting preclinical studies to assess the Lm technology of University of California, Los Angeles in mouse tumor models of glioblastoma multiforme.

Global Recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global recurrent glioblastoma multiforme treatment market include, AstraZeneca, AngioChem, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Boston Biomedical, Inc., Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., Cavion LLC, Coherus BioSciences, Inc., Cortice Biosciences, Inc., EnGeneIC Ltd., ERC Belgium SA, Eisai, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffman-La Roche, Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc., GW Pharmaceuticals Plc., GenSpera, Inc., Genzyme Corporation, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., and Vascular Biogeneics.

