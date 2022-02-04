Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market Share Reach US$ 554.4 Mn with Driving CAGR of 11.9% till 2027 | GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi SA

Typhoid Fever Vaccines

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market Research study which offers perceptivity of in- depth delving on major and current request size along with the expected future prospects of the request and arising trends in the request. The Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market report provides crucial information about the request, including Opinions from diligence experts, and accordingly the recent progressions and developments of the Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market.

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐡𝐨𝐢𝐝 𝐅𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Growing awareness about typhoid vaccines and increasing government initiatives to support the introduction of new vaccines are likely to support the growth of the global typhoid fever vaccine market. The GAVI Alliance (Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization), UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund), WHO (World Health Organization) and other organizations are likely to play an active role in increasing the availability of these vaccines in emerging economies drive the global typhoid fever vaccine market growth. For example, in April 2018, Gavi allocated US $ 85 million to introduce the Typebar TCV (India Biotech) vaccine in low-income countries in Africa and Asia.

In addition, there are several typhoid conjugate vaccines available in the pipeline, which are likely to hit the market in the likely period. In October 2017, the WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) re-emphasized the importance of typhoid vaccines in low- and middle-income countries, as well as for the control of local typhoid.

In addition, the Typhoid Vaccine Acceleration Consortium (TyVAC), a partnership between the University of Maryland School of Medicine, Oxford University and PATH, is currently conducting clinical trials for the Typbar TCV pre-qualified vaccine in Malawi, Nepal and Bangladesh. Effectiveness and potential of vaccines to reduce the burden of typhoid in these countries.

Moreover, the introduction of more medically effective typhoid vaccines in private markets (such as India) as well as internationally has supported the growth of the market. For example, Vivotif (oral vaccine), the medically more effective Typhim Vi (pre-qualified in WHO 2011), and now Typbar TCV (the first conjugated vaccine pre-qualified in WHO 2017) are now on the market.

Effective antibiotic treatment can reduce typhoid mortality by less than 1%. However, in recent times there has been an increase in antibiotic resistance to salmonella typhi. For example, according to the Typhoid Vaccine Acceleration Consortium (TyVAC), a partnership between the Maryland School of Medicine, the University of Oxford and PATH, as of 2014, 97% of registered typhoid cases in Malawi have been treated with multiple antibiotics. According to the same source, antibiotic resistant typhoid cases are increasing globally. In this regard, in 2015, the World Health Assembly (WHA) launched the Global Action Plan for Combating Drug Resistance, which focuses on prevention, surveillance and research into antibiotic resistance.

Furthermore, Well come Trust and current surveillance projects, including the Surveillance for Enteric Fever in Asia Project (SEAP) and the Severe Typhoid Fever Surveillance in Africa (SETA) are conducting research to identify typhoid drug-resistant trends throughout South Asia and monitor the use of antibiotics. Sub-Saharan Africa is likely to focus on disease prevention rather than treatment, which will have a positive impact on increasing vaccination efforts. This, along with all the other drivers (disease spread, increasing government support, initiatives and product launches) is likely to support market growth over the estimated period.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐡𝐨𝐢𝐝 𝐅𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬

• Due to frequent product launches and approvals, and a strong pipeline of new typhoid fever vaccines, during the estimated period (2018 – 2026) the global typhoid fever vaccines market is likely to witness a CAGR of 11.9%.

• The Asia Pacific typhoid fever vaccine market is likely to have the largest market share due to the high prevalence of typhoid fever. For example, according to data published by Medindia, about 18,45,997 cases of typhoid were detected in India in 2015.

• The North American typhoid fever vaccine market is likely to grow steadily over the estimated period due to the low prevalence of typhoid in the region. For example, according to statistics published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2017, about 300 culture-confirmed cases of typhoid fever and 80 cases of paratyphoid fever caused by S. enterica serotype paratyphoid A are reported in the United States each year.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐡𝐨𝐢𝐝 𝐅𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

Key players performing in the global typhoid fever vaccines market are 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗸𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘂𝗺, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗵𝗮𝗶 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝘁𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗕𝗶𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼. 𝗟𝘁𝗱., 𝗣𝗮𝘅𝗩𝗮𝘅 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗣𝗧 𝗕𝗶𝗼 𝗙𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗮, 𝗕𝗶𝗼-𝗠𝗲𝗱 𝗣𝘃𝘁. 𝗟𝘁𝗱., 𝗕𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗮𝘁 𝗕𝗶𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵, 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝗼𝗳𝗶 𝗦𝗔, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗹𝗮𝘅𝗼𝗦𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗞𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗣𝗹𝗰.

