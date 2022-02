Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market Share Reach US$ 554.4 Mn with Driving CAGR of 11.9% till 2027 | GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi SA

Typhoid Fever Vaccines

Growing awareness about typhoid vaccines and increasing government initiatives to support the introduction of new vaccines are likely to support the growth of the global typhoid fever vaccine market. The GAVI Alliance (Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization), UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund), WHO (World Health Organization) and other organizations are likely to play an active role in increasing the availability of these vaccines in emerging economies drive the global typhoid fever vaccine market growth. For example, in April 2018, Gavi allocated US $ 85 million to introduce the Typebar TCV (India Biotech) vaccine in low-income countries in Africa and Asia.

In addition, there are several typhoid conjugate vaccines available in the pipeline, which are likely to hit the market in the likely period. In October 2017, the WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) re-emphasized the importance of typhoid vaccines in low- and middle-income countries, as well as for the control of local typhoid.

In addition, the Typhoid Vaccine Acceleration Consortium (TyVAC), a partnership between the University of Maryland School of Medicine, Oxford University and PATH, is currently conducting clinical trials for the Typbar TCV pre-qualified vaccine in Malawi, Nepal and Bangladesh. Effectiveness and potential of vaccines to reduce the burden of typhoid in these countries.

Moreover, the introduction of more medically effective typhoid vaccines in private markets (such as India) as well as internationally has supported the growth of the market. For example, Vivotif (oral vaccine), the medically more effective Typhim Vi (pre-qualified in WHO 2011), and now Typbar TCV (the first conjugated vaccine pre-qualified in WHO 2017) are now on the market.

Effective antibiotic treatment can reduce typhoid mortality by less than 1%. However, in recent times there has been an increase in antibiotic resistance to salmonella typhi. For example, according to the Typhoid Vaccine Acceleration Consortium (TyVAC), a partnership between the Maryland School of Medicine, the University of Oxford and PATH, as of 2014, 97% of registered typhoid cases in Malawi have been treated with multiple antibiotics. According to the same source, antibiotic resistant typhoid cases are increasing globally. In this regard, in 2015, the World Health Assembly (WHA) launched the Global Action Plan for Combating Drug Resistance, which focuses on prevention, surveillance and research into antibiotic resistance.

Furthermore, Well come Trust and current surveillance projects, including the Surveillance for Enteric Fever in Asia Project (SEAP) and the Severe Typhoid Fever Surveillance in Africa (SETA) are conducting research to identify typhoid drug-resistant trends throughout South Asia and monitor the use of antibiotics. Sub-Saharan Africa is likely to focus on disease prevention rather than treatment, which will have a positive impact on increasing vaccination efforts. This, along with all the other drivers (disease spread, increasing government support, initiatives and product launches) is likely to support market growth over the estimated period.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ก๐จ๐ข๐ ๐ ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ ๐•๐š๐œ๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐“๐š๐ค๐ž๐š๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ

โ€ข Due to frequent product launches and approvals, and a strong pipeline of new typhoid fever vaccines, during the estimated period (2018 โ€“ 2026) the global typhoid fever vaccines market is likely to witness a CAGR of 11.9%.

โ€ข The Asia Pacific typhoid fever vaccine market is likely to have the largest market share due to the high prevalence of typhoid fever. For example, according to data published by Medindia, about 18,45,997 cases of typhoid were detected in India in 2015.

โ€ข The North American typhoid fever vaccine market is likely to grow steadily over the estimated period due to the low prevalence of typhoid in the region. For example, according to statistics published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2017, about 300 culture-confirmed cases of typhoid fever and 80 cases of paratyphoid fever caused by S. enterica serotype paratyphoid A are reported in the United States each year.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ก๐จ๐ข๐ ๐ ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ ๐•๐š๐œ๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž

Key players performing in the global typhoid fever vaccines market are ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ธ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐˜‚๐—บ, ๐—ฆ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ด๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ถ ๐—œ๐—ป๐˜€๐˜๐—ถ๐˜๐˜‚๐˜๐—ฒ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—•๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—น๐—ผ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐—ฐ๐˜๐˜€ ๐—–๐—ผ. ๐—Ÿ๐˜๐—ฑ., ๐—ฃ๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐—ฉ๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฐ., ๐—ฃ๐—ง ๐—•๐—ถ๐—ผ ๐—™๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—บ๐—ฎ, ๐—•๐—ถ๐—ผ-๐— ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฃ๐˜ƒ๐˜. ๐—Ÿ๐˜๐—ฑ., ๐—•๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐—•๐—ถ๐—ผ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ต, ๐—ฆ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ผ๐—ณ๐—ถ ๐—ฆ๐—”, ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—š๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐—ผ๐—ฆ๐—บ๐—ถ๐˜๐—ต๐—ž๐—น๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฒ ๐—ฃ๐—น๐—ฐ.

