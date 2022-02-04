Tuberculosis Drugs Market 2028 Rising Demand and International Forecast Scope Led by Top Key Players

Tuberculosis Drugs Market

Tuberculosis (TB) is a chronic condition, and has become a global disease burden

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tuberculosis Drugs Market Research focuses on the key trends prevailing in the Global Tuberculosis Drugs Industry sector. The existing Industry scenario has been studied and future projections with respect to the sector have also been investigated. Market study report comprises evaluation of numerous influential factors including industry overview in terms of historic and present situation, key manufacturers, product/service application and types, key regions and marketplaces, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue and CAGR.

Overview:

Tuberculosis (TB) is caused by bacteria (Mycobacterium tuberculosis) that most often affect the lungs. Tuberculosis is curable and preventable. TB is spread from person to person through the air. Patients with active symptoms will require a long course of treatment involving multiple antibiotics, such as isoniazid, rifampicin, ethambutol and pyrazinamide.

Drivers:

Increasing research and development activities and increase in funding for the development of TB treatments is expected to propel growth of the global tuberculosis drugs market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 119 low- and middle-income countries that reported data (and accounted for 97% of reported TB cases globally), funding reached US$ 6.9 billion in 2018, from US$ 3.3 billion in 2006, where 86% of the total funding is provided by India, Brazil, China, Russia, and South Africa.

Moreover, in August 2019, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Pretomanid Tablets in combination with bedaquiline and linezolid for the treatment of a specific type of highly treatment-resistant tuberculosis (TB) of the lungs. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of tuberculosis (TB) is expected to boost the growth of the global tuberculosis drugs market. For instance, according to WHO, there were approximately 10 million (1 million children, 3.2 million women, and5.8 million men) cases of tuberculosis worldwide in 2017.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific and Africa are expected to witness robust growth in the global tuberculosis drugs market, owing to the increasing prevalence of tuberculosis (TB). For instance, according to the WHO, around 2.79 million people suffered from tuberculosis in India, whereas one million new cases of TB occur every year China. Both Asia Pacific and Africa accounted for around 70% of overall TB cases in 2018.

Key Players:

Key players active in the global tuberculosis drugs market are Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Lupin ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., and Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., among others.

Key Developments:

Market players are adopting various strategies, such as collaboration, to meet the increasing demand of TB treatment drugs. For instance, in September 2015, Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals received a licence from Johnson & Johnson (J&J) to manufacture raw material for a drug used in the treatment of multi drug resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB).

