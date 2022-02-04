Vagus Nerve Stimulators Market is Supposed to Grow US$ 887.2 Mn With CAGR of 9.0% By 2027, electroCore, MicroTransponder

Vagus Nerve Stimulators

𝐕𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐬 𝐍𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐬 𝐍𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

The growing recognition and launch of new vagus nerve stimulants are likely to support the growth of the global vagus nerve stimulators market in the approximate period. For example, the electroCore received 510 (k) clearance in January 2018, for the gammaCore nVNS therapy as an acute treatment for migraine-related pain in adult patients. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved 510 (k) clearance to the company in November 2018, for same product for additional use in the preventive treatment of cluster headaches in adult patients.

LivaNova plc approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in October 2018, for its new Vagus Nerve Stimulation Therapy (‘VNS Therapy’) system. It has a SenTiva implantable generator for the treatment of patients with drug-resistant epilepsy and a next-generation VNS therapy programming system.

Major players in the market are engaged in strong research and development activities for the development of new vagus nerve stimulation treatments. In late-stage clinical trials, vagus nerve stimulants of various major players have been identified, which are likely to be recognized in the near future.

Therefore, the presence of such a strong pipeline of new vagus nerve stimulants is likely to significantly increase the market for vagus nerve stimulants in the approximate period. For example, Setpoint Medical announced the completion of enrolment in the U.S. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Pilot Investigative Device Exemption (IDE) study in October 2018, assessing its exclusive device to treat patients with drug refractory rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Moreover, major players in the market are engaged in developing its production capabilities to increase the production of Vegas Nerve Stimulators and meet its market demand. For example, in November 2018, electroCore, Inc. develops its production capabilities by establishing new design, development and manufacturing facilities to meet the growing requirement for its gammaCore non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator product. 13,640-square-foot office and production facilities is located at the Forge Way Business Center Rockaway, New Jersey, U.S.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐬 𝐍𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬

• The size of the global vagus nerve stimulators market was valued at US$ 445.1 million in 2018, and during the estimated period (2018-2026) it is likely to witness a CAGR of 9.0%, due to constant product launches and approvals, and strong pipelines of new vagus nerve proprietary stimulants.

• The North American vagus nerve stimulators market is likely to be a productive market and due to the presence of major players and frequent research and development activities to develop and launch novel vagus nerve stimulants in the region, the US is likely to hold the leading position in the global vagus nerve stimulators market. For example, Nervana, LLC., MicroTransponder, Inc., SetPoint Medical Corporation, and electroCore, Inc. are some US-based players are involved in the development and sale of new vagus nerve stimulants for different signals.

• The Asia Pacific vagus nerve stimulators market is likely to grow significantly over the estimated period, with new products being approved and launched in the region. For example, China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) approved Beijing PINS Medical Co., Ltd. in 2016, for adult as well as child models of Vagus nerve stimulation equipment.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐬 𝐍𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

Key players performing in the global vagus nerve stimulators market are 𝐭𝐕𝐍𝐒 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐍𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐚, 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐲𝐦 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐁𝐞𝐢𝐣𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐈𝐍𝐒 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐒𝐞𝐭𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐚, 𝐏𝐋𝐂, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐞, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

