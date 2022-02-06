Telemedicine market size is Projected To Reach USD 930.31 billion By 2030 At A CAGR of 37.80% - Fatpos Global

Telemedicine market to surpass USD 930.31 billion by 2030 from USD 37.69 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 37.80% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Telemedicine market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2020 – 2030 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 930.31 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 37.80% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, factors such as the growing population, the need to expand healthcare access, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and conditions, a physician shortage, advancements in telecommunications, government support, increasing awareness, and increasing technology adoption are all driving growth in the telehealth and telemedicine market.

“In the wake of the pandemic, demand for healthcare services and technologies reached an all-time high. Telemedicine, chatbots, and robots are all being used to assist gather information, reassure the public, treat patients, make diagnoses, and even create future vaccinations. Given the global lack of hospital beds and healthcare personnel, the potential of telemedicine has been stressed. Players in the telehealth industry are concentrating on developing COVID-19-based solutions to help hospitals and healthcare providers.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Get Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-885

Note- This report sample includes

• Brief Introduction to the research report.

• Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

• Research methodology

• Key Player mentioned in the report

• Data presentation

• Market Taxonomy

• Size & Share Analysis

• Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis

(Get fastest 12 Hours free sample report delivery from Fatpos Global. The final sample report covers COVID-19 Analysis.)

Telemedicine Market: Key Players

• MDlive Inc.

• SteadyMD Inc.

• Maven, Inc.

• iCliniq

• HealthTap, Inc.

• BioTelemetry, Inc.

• American Well

• CVS Health

• Synapse Medicine

• Practo

Telemedicine is a method of diagnosing and treating medical conditions through the use of telecommunications networks. Information can be delivered to consultant doctors via satellite connection in the form of digital data packs using a telemedicine system that includes the required communications for medical imaging. Telemedicine physicians can use this information to evaluate patient data and prescribe medications in real-time. Telemedicine has the potential to benefit those living in distant villages and rural locations while also lowering healthcare costs. It improves efficiency by allowing shared health professional personnel to better supervise illnesses.

Up to 25% Discount, Inquiry Now: https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-885

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the Telemedicine market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2020-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by Component into Software & services, Hardware. By Mode of delivery into Cloud-based, On-Premise. By Application into Teleradiology, Tele-consultation, Tele-ICU, Tele-stroke, Tele-psychiatry, Tele-dermatology, Other Applications. By End-User into Providers, Payers, Patients, Other End Users. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Download PDF Boucher: https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-885

Telemedicine Segments:

By Component

• Software & services

• Hardware

By Mode of delivery

• Cloud-based

• On-Premise

By Application

• Teleradiology

• Tele-consultation

• Tele-ICU

• Tele-stroke

• Tele-psychiatry

• Tele-dermatology

• Other Applications

By End-User

• Providers

• Payers

• Patients

• Other End Users

Related Reports

Type 1 Diabetes Market

Varicella Virus Vaccine

About US

Fatpos Global is a consulting and research firm focused on market research, business services, and sourcing. We have trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well-informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empower clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility, and responsiveness.