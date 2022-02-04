Meat Snacks Market Growth by 2027 - Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, Regional Overview

Key Vendors - Jack Link's, ConAgra, Oberto Sausage, Monogram Foods, Hormel Foods

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Meat Snacks market was valued at USD 12380 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 15250 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2027.

Global Meat Snacks Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Meat Snacks market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.

About Meat Snacks Market:

Meat snack is a type of snacks that one of its raw materials is meat. Some of them like jerky, ham sausage etc.

Global Meat Snacks key players include Jack Link's, Campofrío, Jinluo, Shuanghui, Danish Crown, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 35%.

China is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by Europe, and USA, both have a share about 40 percent.

In terms of application, the largest application is Office and Home, followed by Outdoor and Travel, etc.

The top players are concentrating mostly on technical developments in order to increase efficiency. The long-term growth patterns for this market can be taken by continuing the current development progresses and financial strength to participate in the best strategies.

The Major Players in the Meat Snacks Market Are:

Jack Link's

ConAgra

Oberto Sausage

Monogram Foods

Hormel Foods

New World Foods

Bridgford Foods

Thanasi Foods

Golden Valley Natural

Marfood

Old Wisconsin

Campofrío

Danish Crown

Kerry Group

Klement's Sausage

Meatsnacks Group

Shuanghui

Yurun Group

Jinluo

Youyou Foods

Delisi

Laiyifen

Huangshanghuang

Mengdu Sheep

Baicaowei

Yanker Shop

Bangbangwa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of Meat Snacks Market types split into:

Jerky

Meat Sticks

Pickled Sausage

Ham Sausage

Pickled Poultry Meat

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Meat Snacks Market applications, includes:

Outdoor and Travel

Office and Home

Others

Meat Snacks market reports offers key study on the market position of the Meat Snacks manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansions through the globe. The report also calculates the market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share, cost structure and growth rate.

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Detailed TOC of Global Meat Snacks Market Outlook 2022

1 Meat Snacks Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Meat Snacks

1.2 Meat Snacks Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Meat Snacks Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Jerky

1.2.3 Meat Sticks

1.2.4 Pickled Sausage

1.2.5 Ham Sausage

1.2.6 Pickled Poultry Meat

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Meat Snacks Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Meat Snacks Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Outdoor and Travel

1.3.3 Office and Home

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Meat Snacks Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Meat Snacks Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Meat Snacks Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Meat Snacks Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Meat Snacks Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Meat Snacks Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Meat Snacks Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Meat Snacks Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Meat Snacks Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Meat Snacks Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Meat Snacks Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Meat Snacks Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Meat Snacks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Meat Snacks Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Meat Snacks Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Meat Snacks Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Meat Snacks Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Meat Snacks Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Meat Snacks Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Meat Snacks Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Meat Snacks Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Meat Snacks Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Meat Snacks Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Meat Snacks Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Meat Snacks Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Meat Snacks Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Meat Snacks Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Meat Snacks Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Meat Snacks Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Meat Snacks Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Meat Snacks Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Meat Snacks Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Meat Snacks Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Meat Snacks Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Meat Snacks Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Meat Snacks Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Meat Snacks Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Meat Snacks Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Meat Snacks Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Jack Link's

6.1.1 Jack Link's Corporation Information

6.1.2 Jack Link's Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Jack Link's Meat Snacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Jack Link's Meat Snacks Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Jack Link's Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 ConAgra

6.2.1 ConAgra Corporation Information

6.2.2 ConAgra Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 ConAgra Meat Snacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 ConAgra Meat Snacks Product Portfolio

6.2.5 ConAgra Recent Developments/Updates

….and Continued.

