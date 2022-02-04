Cell Culture Market is expected to peak demand with Featuring Expert Panel

Cell Culture Market

Cell culture is fast emerging as an important tool for treatment and diagnosing chronic diseases.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cell Culture Market Research focuses on the key trends prevailing in the Global Cell Culture Industry sector. The existing Industry scenario has been studied and future projections with respect to the sector have also been investigated. Market study report comprises evaluation of numerous influential factors including industry overview in terms of historic and present situation, key manufacturers, product/service application and types, key regions and marketplaces, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue and CAGR.

Frequent product launches are expected to propel the global cell culture market growth over the forecast period. Key companies are involve in product development and launches, in order to expand their product portfolio and gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in October 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched Cytomat 2 C-LiN Series Automated Incubator. The new incubator system is designed to provide cell growth and environmental control across a range of micro plate applications comprising of cell-based screening, immuno-capture assays, microbiology, and enzyme testing.

Moreover, increasing incidence of breast cancer is expected to drive growth of the global cell culture market growth over the forecast period. According to the WHO report published in 2018, breast cancer is the most frequent cancer among women, impacting 2.1 million women each year across the globe.

Increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as partnership and collaboration is expected to propel the global cell culture market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Scinogy, a specialist in closed, automated manufacturing systems for cell therapies for development and commercialization of instrumentation and reagent systems designed to improve productivity and scalability of cell and gene therapy manufacturing.

Moreover, key companies are laying emphasis on inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, in order to expand their market presence. For instance, For instance, in March 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. entered into a definitive agreement with Brammer Bio, a leader in viral vector manufacturing for gene and cell therapies. According to the agreement Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will acquire Brammer Bio for around US$ 1.7 billion.

Key Takeaways

The global cell culture market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period, owing to increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, increasing investments from major manufacturers, and increasing product launches by key players. For instance, in May 2019, Bayer AG announced investment of US$ 150.0 million at Bayer’s Berkeley Campus, California, the U.S. to increase production capabilities for biologics. The facility is expected to begin by 2021.

On the basis of product type segment, consumables segment is expected to exhibit highest CAGR in the global cell culture market during the forecast This is attributed to increasing product launches and increasing research and development activity For instance, in march 2016, Lonza launched PowerCHO Advance media, a serum-free media for culturing Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) cells designed to offer improved cell-growth promotion and high protein titers

On the basis of end user, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held dominant position in the global cell culture market, owing to increasing investments in research and development from major manufacturers, and increasing product launches. For instance, in May 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched GIBCO CTS LV-MAX Lentiviral Production System. The new system is designed to produce high titer lentiviral vectors. The launch of the system is expected to enhance Thermo Fisher market position in cell and gene therapy portfolio.

Key players operating in the global cell culture market include Corning Incorporated, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, BioSpherix, Ltd., Cell Culture Company, LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VWR International LLC, and Lonza

