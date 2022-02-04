U.S. Nutraceuticals Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% Till 2027 | General Mills Inc.

U.S. Nutraceuticals Market

Nutraceuticals are products derived from foods that have additional health benefits.

February 4, 2022

Nutraceuticals are products derived from foods that have additional health benefits. These products are considered non-specific biological therapies that promote general well-being, control symptoms, or prevent malignant processes. These substances are made with bioactive compounds from a natural source, such as plants and animals. Many of these products are considered "non-prescription" and do not require a prescription. Several types of nutraceuticals exist, each of which has a different role in a specific biological process. In particular, nutraceuticals can be beneficial for women going through pregnancy. Pregnant women need to take supplements with folic acid to protect their growing child. This can reduce the risk of birth defects.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players functioning in the U.S. Nutraceuticals Market are Chobani LLC, General Mills Inc., Abbott Laboratories, The Nature’s Bounty Co., Bayer AG, Amway Enterprises, Groupe Danone, Herbalife International Inc., Pepsi Co., and Royal DSM NV.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing demand for nutraceuticals with medical benefits is expected to propel growth of the U.S. nutraceuticals market during the forecast period. Nutraceuticals consist probiotics, antioxidants, and polyunsaturated fatty acids that help to manage health problems such as CVD, obesity, cancer, arthritis etc. For instance, in July 2020, Herbalife Nutrition announced the launch of a fiber supplement, Active Fiber Complex Select to support a healthy digestive system.

However, looming market saturation is expected to hamper growth of the U.S. nutraceuticals market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The U.S. nutraceuticals market did not witness negative impact of COVID-19 outbreak, as the nutraceutical industry was allowed to continue during the pandemic. The outbreak of COVID-19 virus caused implementation of lockdown in many countries including the U.S., however the nutraceuticals industry was spared from it. Outbreak of this virus increased the awareness regarding well-being and good health among people, which increased the consumption of dietary and immunity boosting supplements to increase immunity against COVID-19 virus, this in turn has resulted into growing demand for nutraceutical products in the region.

Key Takeaways:

The U.S. nutraceuticals market is expected to grow, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, this is due to increase in the demand for functional foods and dietary supplements. For instance, in June 2021, Nature’s Bounty launched Advanced Hair, Skin & Nails Jelly Beans that consists keratin and double amount of biotin as the brand's original formula.

The rise in the consumption of fermented food like yogurt is increasing in the U.S. particularly in health-conscious consumers. For instance, in December 2020, Chobani, manufacturer of oat milks, greek yogurts launched the World of Chobani Probiotics, a complete portfolio of probiotic yogurts and drinks, non-dairy functional beverages with immunity boosting probiotics, in the U.S.

