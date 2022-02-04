Liquid Smoke Market To Reach Around US$ 160 million by the end of 2027 | CAGR: 8.1%

Liquid Smoke Market

Liquid smoke is made when a piece of hardwood is placed on a flat, solid surface and draws hot, dry air through the space. It is generally used for flavoring in cooking. There are many kinds of smoke flavoring on the U.S. market today, including those that are "real" smoke and those that mimic the smoked flavor of certain meats and seafood.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global liquid smoke market include, Azelis, Baumer Foods, Inc., Besmoke, B&G Foods, Inc., FRUTAROM Savory Solutions GmbH, MSK Specialist Ingredients, Kerry, Inc., Red Arrow International LLC, Redbrook Ingredient Services Ltd., and Ruitenberg Ingredients.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing investment in R&D is expected to propel growth of the global liquid smoke market over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2021, Megafarma, S.A. de C.V., a part of Azelis, started its first full-service innovation center in Mexico City featuring five industry specific application labs for CARE, CASE, Food, Pharma and Plastics.

Moreover, significant growth in FMCG sector is also expected to propel growth of the global liquid smoke market over the forecast period. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, FMCG market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.86 per cent and is expected to reach US$ 103.70 billion by 2020 from US$ 52.75 billion in FY18.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 4:53pm CET, 5 January 2022, there have been 293,750,692 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,454,131 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 4 January 2022, a total of 9,118,223,397 vaccine doses have been administered.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global liquid smoke market are focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in September 2021, Azelis acquired Quimdis, a French distributor of ingredients for nutraceuticals, flavors & fragrances, animal nutrition, personal care, pharma and food. Similarly, in December 2020, B&G Foods, Inc. acquired Crisco brand of oils and shortening from The J. M. Smucker Co.

