Strategies For Global Laboratory Information System Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Laboratory Information System Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the laboratory information system market size is expected to grow from $1.96 billion in 2021 to $2.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s laboratory information system global market research the market is expected to reach $3.07 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%. The rising demand for lab automation is a major factor driving the growth of the laboratory information system market.

The laboratory information system global market consists of revenue generated by the companies offering laboratory information system software products and related services. A laboratory information system is a software or database that helps in efficient managing of a clinical laboratory for storing, processing, and tracking of data, which used by the hospitals, laboratories, physician offices and clinics for optimizing their workflow.

Global Laboratory Information System Market Trends

A cloud-based laboratory information system is expected to become one of the leading laboratory information system market trends. Cloud computing is associated with the sharing of computer resources and services including storage and servers over the internet for a reduced cost, increased speed, productivity, and security of the system in the network. The cloud system in laboratory information systems offers various advantages such as cost-efficiency, better results, and progress without space constrain.

Global Laboratory Information System Market Segments

The global laboratory information system market is segmented:

By Product: Standalone LIS, Integrated LIS

By End User: Hospital Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, Physician Office Laboratories, Others

By Component: Software, Services

By Geography: The global LIS market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Key Market Players: Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Epic Corporation Inc, Medical Information Technology Inc, SCC Soft Computer, Sunquest Information Systems Inc, CompuGroup Medical AG, Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Merge Healthcare Inc and Orchard Software Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

