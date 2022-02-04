Proteomics Market Grows At Rate Of Almost 14% With Help From Government Funding

Proteomics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global proteomics market size is expected to grow from $23.70 billion in 2021 to $26.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. Proteomics market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The proteomics market is expected to reach $44.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.6%.

Rising government funds for research on proteomics drives the growth of the global proteomics market. Government funds help researchers in drug discovery, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. For instance, in 2020, the IRB Barcelona's Mass Spectrometry and Proteomics Core Facility, which is led by a research team with extensive expertise in the field, has received funding from the Catalan government through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) to purchase next-generation protein analysis equipment in collaboration with the Josep Carreras Leukemia Research Institute (IJC), the Sant Joan de Déu Research Institute (SJD), the Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO), and the (UB). Therefore, rising government funds positively impacts the proteomics market.

In January 2020, Abcam, a UK-based company specialized in manufacturing research grade antibodies, acquired Expedeon's Proteomics and Immunology Business for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to help Abcam to enhance its protein conjugation technology and to create new products for supporting research and diagnostic development. Expedeon Ltd. is a UK-based company that specializes in the development of next-generation tools for biological research, diagnostics, and drug discovery.

Proteomics market trends include companies launching new products in order to increase their revenue and also gain a competitive edge over their rivals. For instance, in June 2021, Bruker Corporation, a USA-based scientific instruments manufacturing company, announced the availability of two new trapped ion mobility spectrometry time-of-flight (timsTOF) instruments at its 4D-Proteomics eXceed Symposium. The devices, which are based on ion mobility separation and mass spectrometry, will provide additional advances in proteomics, epiproteomics/PTM characterisation, and deep multiomic biomarker discovery.

Major players covered in the global proteomics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Waters Corporation, Perkinelmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corporation, GE Healthcare, Caprion Biosciences, Luminex Corporation, LI-COR Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Siemens Ltd, Genzyme Corporation, Creative Proteomics, and Promega Corporation.

TBRC’s global proteomics market report is segmented by component into reagents, instruments, by instrument into protein microarrays, spectroscopy, x-ray crystallography, chromatography, electrophoresis, surface plasmon resonance, protein fractionation, by service and software into core proteomics services, bioinformatics software and services.

