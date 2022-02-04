Die Cut Lids Market To Surpass US$ 900 million by the end of 2027 | Amcor Limited, Bemis, Inc., Winpak Ltd.

Die Cut Lids Market

Die-cut lidding is a unique new packaging technology, offering increased flexibility and durability combined with cost savings and reduced waste.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Die-cut lidding is a unique new packaging technology, offering increased flexibility and durability combined with cost savings and reduced waste. It is often preferred as it will come pre-cut for individual application in the product packaging process.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global die cut lids market include, Amcor Limited, Berry Plastics Group, Inc., Barger Packaging, Inc., Bemis, Inc., CLONDALKIN GROUP, Constantia Packaging, Sealed Air Corporation, Tadbik Ltd., Uflex Ltd., Winpak Ltd., and Watershed Packaging Ltd.

Key Market Drivers:

Development and launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global die cut lids market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2019, Chadwicks of Bury (a part of the Clondalkin Group), developed its first transparent pre-cut lid for enhanced product appeal.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 5:08pm CET, 7 January 2022, there have been 298,915,721 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,469,303 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 8 January 2022, a total of 9,126,987,353 vaccine doses have been administered. The emergence of Covid-19 has led to increasing adoption of on-the-go food products, which is expected to boost demand for die cut lids.

Key Takeaways

Development and launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global die cut lids market over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2021, CCL Label launched CANtastic, a new type of aluminum can packaging that offers maximum hygiene and ideal marketing possibilities for promotions.

Major players operating in the global die cut lids market are focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in November 2021, TC Transcontinental, a Canada-based flexible packaging manufacturer, s acquired HS Crocker, a U.S-based die-cut lid and label maker, for an undisclosed sum.

