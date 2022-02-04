Isostearyl Alcohol Market Size Expected to Reach CAGR of 4.8% till 2027 | Croda International Plc., Oleon

Isostearyl Alcohol Market

Isostearyl alcohol is a mixture of branched chain 18-carbon aliphatic alcohols.

Isostearyl alcohol is a mixture of branched chain 18-carbon aliphatic alcohols. It is used as an ingredient in many cosmetic products. It is colorless and easy to spread. This substance possesses a silky dry feel. Isostearyl alcohol has many applications in the cosmetic industry. It is especially useful in sun care products and color cosmetics. Its high melting point and good spread-ability make it an excellent choice for cosmetics. The isostearyl alcohol market is segmented based on application, end-use industry, and region. It is used in a variety of products and has multiple applications. It is also used as a solvent and dispersing agent for pigments. Isostearyl alcohol is widely used in personal care products as a solvent and glossing agent. It is also a common ingredient in perfumes.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global isostearyl alcohol market include Oleon, Croda International Plc., Nissan Chemical America Corporation, and Jarchem Industries Inc.

Drivers

High demand for anti-aging ingredients across the cosmetics and personal care industries is expected to augment the growth of the isostearyl alcohol market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing commercialization of new cosmetic products in parallel to the growing awareness of personal wellbeing is expected to supplement the growth of the isostearyl alcohol market over the forecast period.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Debacle

The inception of the COVID-19 crisis has created a serious dent in the progression of the global isostearyl alcohol market. The pandemic-driven halt of manufacturing facilities combined with the delay/cancellation of shipments carrying these ingredients has widened the gap between the demand and distribution channels of this market. On the plus side, the pandemic has changed the purchasing patterns of consumers as they are becoming more inclined towards online shopping, which is creating new opportunities for market participants.

Key Takeaways

The isostearyl alcohol market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for anti-aging products and growing product launches. For instance, in December 2021, Pour Moi Skincare, a French cosmetic brand, launched Merry Mask Duo, an anti-aging product developed to block blue light radiation.

In geographic overview, the European region is a major destination for the global isostearyl alcohol market on account of high investments made in the cosmetic sector, a large consumer base, and a robust fashion industry.

Bubbling under the top spot, the North American region is another profit hub for the global isostearyl alcohol market on the heels of a booming ecommerce sector, increasing promotion of cosmetic products on social media platforms, and rising product launches.

