Candidiasis Market 2022, Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2028 | Astellas Pharma

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Growing focus on inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions is expected to drive growth of the global candidiasis market during the forecast period. For instance, in March 2018, NovaQuest Capital Management L.L.C. acquired Viamet Pharmaceuticals (NC), Inc., which included the company's product candidate, VT-1161, which successfully completed Phase 2b clinical trials. The product is indicated for the treatment of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis and onychomycosis (fungal nail infection). Moreover, in 2014, NovaDigm Therapeutics acquired the rights to three Candida vaccine antigens from the Los Angeles BioMedical Research Institute at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, which significantly strengthened the company's candida vaccine pipeline.

Furthermore, rising emphasis on research and development activities, in order to cater to unmet needs is expected to propel the global candidiasis market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2019, researchers from the Los Angeles Biomedical Research Institute (LA BioMed), a spinoff company of NovaDigm Therapeutics, started developing the vaccine-NDV-3A to prevent infections caused by C. auris in humans, after successfully immunizing and demonstrating its clinical efficacy in mice. Moreover, in 2017, the University Hospital of Cologne initiated a clinical trial to evaluate drug candidate SCY-078 in patients with fungal diseases that are refractory to or intolerant of standard antifungal treatment, in Europe.

Key Takeaways

• The global candidiasis market is expected to witness significant growth, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing incidence of candidiasis infection and rising number of mergers and acquisitions by key companies.

• On the basis of drug class, the azoles segment accounted for the largest share in 2017, since azoles are considered as the first-line agents in the treatment of various types of candidiasis such as esophageal and vaginal candidiasis.

• On the basis of type, the vaginal candidiasis segment held a major market share in 2017, owing to increasing research and development activities for product development in this segment.

• On the basis of administration, the oral segment held a higher market share in 2017, as several antifungal drugs used for the treatment and management of candidiasis are available in oral dosage form.

• Key companies involved in the global candidiasis market are Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc., Grupo Ferrer Internacional, S.A., Pacgen Life Science Corporation, NovaDigm Therapeutics, Inc., Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., Amplyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Pfizer, Inc.

