Natural Food Colors Market Growth with 6.8% CAGR Predicted till 2021 - 2027 | GNT International B.V. , Roha Dyechem Pvt

Natural Food Colors Market

Natural food colors are non-toxic, safe to use and do not pose any health risks.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview:

Natural food colors are non-toxic, safe to use and do not pose any health risks. However, there are some disadvantages to using them, including that they can be harmful to people with food allergies or intolerances. Natural food colors are derived from plants, minerals and animals. The colorants used in food products can be found in various forms, including seeds, fruits, vegetables, leaves, algae, insects and others. Furthermore, natural food colors are cheaper than synthetic ones and are more sustainable than other coloring agents. The growing demand for natural colors in processed foods is fueling the growth of this market.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global natural food colors market include Takasago, DuPont, Seluz Fragrances & Flavors Company, Archer Daniels Midland, Gulf Flavors and Food Ingredients FZCO, Givaudan, Aromata Group, Kerry Group, Plc, Besmoke Ltd, International Flavors & Fragrances, The Foodie Flavors Ltd, Mane, Taiyo International,

Market Dynamics:

Growing demand for natural food ingredients due to increasing prevalence chronic diseases is expected to augment growth of the global natural food colors market during the forecast period. For instance, in August 2020, Arla Foods Ingredients launched a new natural food ingredient, Micellar Casein isolate rich in native milk proteins and is extracted from milk.

However, factors such as expensive raw materials and high cost of extraction is expected to hamper growth of the global natural food colors market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 outbreak had moderate impact on the global natural food colors market. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 awareness among people regarding health benefits of natural food ingredients increased resulting into growing demand for natural food colors. Demand for locally produced food products decreased as consumer were afraid to get infected from imported food products. In order to maintain health and well-being during the pandemic, the inclination towards natural food products increased. Thus, the outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to support growth of the global natural food colors market.

Key Takeaways:

The global natural food colors market is expected to grow, with a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, growing inclination toward premium and branded products. For instance, in September 2021, an Indian brand, Divi’s Neutraceuticals launched a naturally-sourced food ingredients, CaroNat developed for dark-yellow to orange coloration of food and beverages.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness robust growth in the global natural food colors market during the forecast period, owing to increasing support by government and launch of new products as well as growing economies in the region.

