How Is The Government Supporting The Temporary Shelters Market To Solve Capital Issues?

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Temporary shelters industry trends include the increase in government funds for temporary housing that has contributed to the growth of the market. For instance, the federal government of Canada announced plans to give $15 million for temporary housing in Toronto. These funds will be utilized to solve capacity issues at local shelters and respite centers. In June 2020, $11 million were funded by the government to the city to cover similar expenses. Government funds are one of the many sources of income for temporary shelters and an increase in the funds from the government will, therefore, boost the temporary shelters market growth.

The global temporary shelters market size is expected to grow from $43.19 billion in 2021 to $48.07 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The temporary shelters market is expected to reach $69.07 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Major players covered in the global temporary shelters industry are The American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, UNICEF, The Emergency Food and Shelter Program, ShelterBox, National Alliance to End Homlessness, The National Coalition for the Homeless, and Covenant House.

TBRC’s global temporary shelters market research report is segmented by type into homeless shelter, emergency shelter, by size into small, medium, large, by application into personnel, vehicle mounted, medical facility base, aircraft base, command post, others.

Temporary Shelters Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Homeless Shelter, Emergency Shelter), By Size (Small, Medium, Large), By Application (Personnel, Vehicle Mounted, Medical Facility Base, Aircraft Base, Command Post) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

