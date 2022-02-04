Strategies For Global Community And Individual Services Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Community And Individual Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Community And Individual Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the community and individual services market size is expected to grow from $1249.29 billion in 2021 to $1401.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The community and individual services market is expected to reach $2137.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.1%. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a complex developmental disability. Training social service employees for autism child care counsellors, number of therapists and psychologists will increase and they are expected to serve more individuals and eventually generate more revenues.

The community and individual services market consists of the revenues from community and individual services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide non-residential social assistance to children and youth, elderly, persons with disabilities, and all other individuals and families or collect, prepare, and deliver food for the needy; provide short-term emergency shelter, temporary residential shelter, transitional housing, volunteer construction or repair of low-cost housing, and/or repair of homes for individuals or families in need; or provide food, shelter, clothing, medical relief, resettlement, and counseling to victims of domestic or international disasters or conflicts (e.g., wars).

Global Community And Individual Services Market Trends

Community and individual services providers are increasingly using data-driven approach such as big data and predictive analytics to gather insights related to social assistance services. Predictive analytics involves the use of data, statistical algorithms and machine learning techniques to identify the likelihood of future outcomes based on historical data. Big data analytics involves extracting hidden patterns and useful information from a large set of data. These techniques help in reporting, detecting, or correcting a non-compliance while monitoring target population.

Global Community And Individual Services Market Segments

The global community and individual services market is segmented:

By Type: Community Food, Housing, and Relief Services, Individual and Family Services

By Mode: Online, Offline

By Application: Food Stamp Program, Disaster Relief Services, Adoption Services, Self-Help

Subsegments Covered: Community Food Services, Community Housing Services, Temporary Shelters, Other Community Housing Services, Emergency and Other Relief Services, Vocational Rehabilitation Services, Child and Youth Services, Services for the Elderly and Persons with Disabilities, Other Individual and Family Services

By Geography: The global community and individual service market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Community And Individual Services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: World Food Programme, THE SALVATION ARMY INTERNATIONAL TRUST, Unicef, Sanctuary Housing, Food For Poor, W.K. Kellogg Foundation Trust, Seacor Holdings Inc, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

