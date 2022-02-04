Child Day Care Services Market Growth Driven By Government Initiatives To Encourage Women To Work

Child Day Care Services Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An expected increase in the women employment rate in the forecast period is estimated to drive the market for child care. For instance, the share of women in the labour force in the USA is expected to increase to 47.2% in 2024, driving the demand for on-site child care facilities at corporates. The rise of the on-site child care market is also highly supported by government initiatives to encourage women to work, which will directly contribute to the growth of the child day care services market key opportunities in the forecast period.

Child day care centers are leveraging technologies to facilitate parents to stay connected with their children. Child day care services market growth trends include daycare centers using apps to provide video streaming of classroom activities and send pictures of kids to parents. This technology enables parents to monitor their child at the care center by accessing videos and pictures of kids at child day care centers. For instance, in Canada, Trust Child Care Centers partnered with Parent Care Network to provide video over the internet to parents to help them monitor child activities at the daycare center. Bloomz, Eleyo, OnCare, myKidzDay, KidCheck are some of the companies providing child care software, applications and technologies utilized by care service providers.

The global child day care services market size is expected to grow from $271.67 billion in 2021 to $295.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The child day care services global market share is expected to reach $415.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9%.

Major players covered in the global child day care services industry are Bright Horizons Family Solutions, KinderCare Education, Goodstart Early Learning, Primrose Schools, G8 Education, JP Holdings, KU Children’s Services, PLASP Child Care Services, and Learning Care Group.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the child day care services market in 2021. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the child day care services market. The regions covered in the child day care services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global child day care services market analysis report is segmented by type into baby and child day care centers, pre-kindergarten and preschool centers, nursery schools, by type of location into center-based, home-based, by type of expenditure into public, private, by age group into less than 1 year, 1-2 years, 2-4 years, 4-6 years, above 6 years.

Child Day Care Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Baby And Child Day Care Centers, Pre-Kindergarten And Preschool Centers, Nursery Schools), By Type of Location (Center-Based, Home-Based), By Type of Expenditure (Public, Private), By Age Group (Less Than 1 Year, 1-2 Years, 2-4 Years, 4-6 Years, Above 6 Years) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a child day care services market overview, forecast child day care services market size and growth for the whole market, child day care services market segments, geographies, child day care services market trends, child day care services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

