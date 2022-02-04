European Leadership University (ELU) Achieves CRKBO Accreditation
The CRKBO Accreditation is Exclusive For Educational Institutions That Pass A Thorough Auditing Process by the Assigned TeamAMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- European Leadership University (ELU) has proudly announced that the institute has earned CRKBO registration and accreditation after an audit. The CRKBO is the Central Register for Short Vocational Education.
The CRKBO registration is only granted once the institute passes a thorough audit conducted by an independent body selected by the Dutch Government. The registration is exclusive for institutions that have upheld quality regulations and codes specified by the Dutch Government within the European Union for vocational education and tax legislation.
During this audit, systematic communication and multiple documentation for quality requirements were reviewed. These requirements include multiple areas, such as complaint handling, course examination, service execution, terms & conditions, information provision, faculty members, and general organization.
ELU has incorporated an experiential and interactive learning experience for its methodology and approach in all the programmes to provide the students with an engaging learning experience and maintain the high standards highlighted by the CRKBO.
The university has created multidisciplinary teams that help all students learn, practice, and apply the new skills taught in the undergraduate and graduate programs. To maintain quality, all courses are regularly evaluated and modified to align with the latest trends and technology.
“The aim is to develop a curriculum that is effective in creating optimum professionals in the field of science. All programs are digital, meaning anyone interested in pursuing quality education can easily get it right in the comfort of their homes,” informed a spokesperson of ELU.
According to the spokesperson, “We don’t use traditional teaching approaches and focus more on providing students the skills and knowledge they would need to excel in their professional life. This is the reason earning the CRKBO registration and accreditation has been a major achievement for the institute, as it shows we are headed in the right direction.”
The European Leadership University (ELU) is a skilled-based university created for the digital economy. ELU was established in 2015 and is fully recognized and approved by the Ministry of Education and Culture in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.
ELU is connected with more than 80 leading brands in and around the Amsterdam Metropolitan Area that are constantly on the lookout for exceptional digital talent. The university helps students develop the most in-demand skills and abilities for leading brands
