Low Density Poly Ethylene (LDPE) Market To Surpass US$ 60.0 billion by the end of 2027 | Lyondell Basell Industries N.V

Low Density Poly Ethylene (LDPE) Market

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview:

The production of Low-density polyethylene is becoming more popular due to its wide range of applications. This material is used in a variety of products, including shopping bags, juice boxes, toys, and packaging. It is also recycled to make manufactured lumber, plastic film, and squeezable bottles. Its versatility makes it a valuable material for recycling. Linear Low-density polyethylene is made from ethylene and has a low density. The low-density polyethylene is also highly flexible, with little or no branching. The linear LLDPE is ideal for films, wrappings, and packaging applications, and is a common material in plastic bags. The properties of LLDPE depend on its composition and comonomer.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players active in the global low-density poly ethylene (LDPE) market are Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, LG Chem, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV, and Dow among others.

Market Dynamics:

Increase in the demand from food industry is expected to boost growth of the global low-density poly ethylene (LDPE) market during the forecast period. LDPE material is widely used in food industry for packaging purposes as the LDPE offers better coating properties. For instance, in June 2020, Sirane, a UK-based absorbent food packaging specialist launched RePEat, a range of mono-material recyclable films and pouches. The range is designed to be recycled in LDPE recycling streams.

However, rise in use of affordable alternatives to LDPE such as high density poly ethylene (HDPE) and linear low density poly ethylene (LLDPE) is expected to hinder growth of the global low-density poly ethylene (LDPE) market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The global low-density poly ethylene (LDPE) market was adversely affected due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 many countries implemented strict lockdown regulations, which further construction industry. However, increased demand for packaging for groceries, medical products and e-commerce transportation supported growth of the global low-density poly ethylene (LDPE) market during the pandemic.

Key Takeaways:

The global low-density poly ethylene (LDPE) market is expected to grow, with a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period due to increasing urbanization and growing construction industry. For instance, according to the World Bank, 55% of the global population, which is 4.2 billion inhabitants live in cities, and the trend is projected to continue with nearly 7 out of 10 people living in the cities by 2050.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global low-density poly ethylene (LDPE) market during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in the demand from packaging industries in countries such as Japan, India, and China.

