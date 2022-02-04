Semiconductor Foundry Market to Reach US$ 111.2 Billion by 2027 | Growth Rate at a CAGR of 7.44%

Semiconductor Foundry Market

The top Key Players of the market are TSMC, DB HiTek, Fujitsu Semiconductor, GlobalFoundries, Magnachip, Powerchip, Samsung Group, STMicroelectronics, etc.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Semiconductor Foundry Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global semiconductor foundry market reached a value of US$ 72.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 111.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.44% during 2022-2027. A semiconductor foundry is a factory that manufacturers various devices like integrated circuits (ICs) using photolithography. It consists of a clean room with a regulated environment to keep the humidity and temperature within a controlled range and eliminate dust and vibrations.

Global Semiconductor Foundry Market Trends:

Semiconductors are an indispensable component of the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices, which represents the primary factor bolstering the market growth. As a result, governments of different countries are also investing in the development of electronics manufacturing clusters. Besides this, the growing use of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies in the automotive industries is contributing to the market growth as semiconductors aid in delivering low latency images and high-quality consistency of media in AR/VR. Furthermore, the advent of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving has escalated the demand for semiconductors. These factors are anticipated to provide a positive outlook to the market in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• TSMC

• DB HiTek

• Fujitsu Semiconductor

• GlobalFoundries

• Magnachip

• Powerchip

• Samsung Group

• Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation

• STMicroelectronics

• Tower Semiconductor Ltd.

• United Microelectronics Corporation

• X-Fab

Breakup by Application:

• Communication

• Consumer Electronics

• Computer

• Automotive

• Others

Breakup by Technology Node:

• 10/7/5nm

• 16/14nm

• 20nm

• 45/40nm

• Others

Breakup by Foundry Type:

• Pure Play Foundry

• IDMs

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

