U.S. Lime Market to Reach US$ 3.7 billion by the end of 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.7%

U.S. Lime Market

Lime is an important mineral that has many applications. It is the fifth-most abundant element in the Earth's crust and forms 20% of sedimentary rock.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the U.S. lime market are Valley Minerals LLC, Carmeuse, Graymont Limited, The United States Lime & Minerals, Inc., Mississippi Lime Company, Cheney Lime & Cement Company, Pete Lien & Sons, Inc., Lhoist, and Linwood Mining & Minerals.

Market Dynamics:

The growing construction activities in the developing regions of the U.S. is expected to propel growth of the U.S. lime market during the forecast period. For instance, In January 2022, The U.S. Census Bureau reported that the construction spending during November 2021 was projected at adjusted annual rate of US$ 1,65.9 billion, 0.4% above the revised October estimated of US$ 1,618.8 billion.

However, increasing importance of lime alternatives such as calcined gypsum, limestone and magnesium hydroxide is expected to hinder growth of the U.S. lime market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The outbreak of COVID-19 adversely affected the U.S. lime market. Due to the virus outbreak in China, several countries implemented strict lockdown regulations to control spread of the virus. However, the lockdown regulations and movement restrictions impacted the production activities and distribution channels across various industries, further impacting the economy of many countries including the U.S. However, the introduction of vaccines against COVID-19 and relaxation in lockdown regulation is expected to support growth of the U.S. lime market.

Key Takeaways:

The U.S. lime market is expected to grow, with a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period, increase in the mining industry in the U.S. For instance, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, the U.S. mines produced around US$ 83.7 billion in minerals in 2019, and US$ 82.2 billion of minerals in 2018.

Increase in the use of precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) in the polymer and pulp paper industry is one of the major trends that is expected to accelerate growth of the U.S. lime market during the forecast period.

