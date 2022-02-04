CBRN Defense Market 2022-2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

CBRN Defense Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global CBRN defense market size reached a value of US$ 18.25 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25.81 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.84% during 2022-2027.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

CBRN defense comprises various protective measures and devices that are used duringchemical, biological, radiological and nuclear warfare situations. It includes detectionand decontamination and protection systems to counter the increasing threats of CBRN across the globe. Some of the commonly utilized gears include integrated hood masks, resuscitator, leak tester, automatic chemical agent detector & alarm (ACADA), chemical agent monitor (CAM) and detection kits. These apparatuses are widely used as a preferred alternative to conventional armaments due to their ability to affect their target on a larger scale.

CBRN Defense Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising incidences of CBRN terrorism. This is supported by the increasing instances of geopolitical conflicts across the globe. Moreover, several initiatives undertaken by the governments of numerous countries for introducing CBRN resistance technologies are creating a positive outlook for the market. In line with this, expanding defense budgets in order to upgrade the defense infrastructure is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Additionally, various technological advancements and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, nanotechnology and remote sensing systems with CBRN defense products are providing a boost to the market growth. Furthermore, continuous improvements in biotechnology and life sciences, along with the easy availability of chemicals and materials required in weapons production, are also influencing the market growth. Other factors, including the emergence of innovative products and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players to introduce improved product variants, are further contributing to the market growth.

CBRN Defense Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Argon Electronics (UK) Ltd., Avon Protection Systems Inc., Blücher GmbH, Bruker Corporation, Chemring Group PLC, Cristanini SPA, Environics Oy, FLIR System, Kärcher Futuretech GmbH (Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG.), MSA Safety Inc., Smiths Group PLC and Thales Group.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, threat type, equipment and end use.

Breakup by Threat Type:

Chemical

Biological

Radiological

Nuclear

Breakup by Equipment:

Protective Wearables

Respiratory Systems

Detection and Monitoring Systems

Decontamination Systems

Simulators

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Military

Civil and Law Enforcement

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

