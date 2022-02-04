Specialty Paper Market to Reach 41.4 Billion Metric Tons by 2027 | Growth Rate at a CAGR of 4%

Specialty Paper Market Research Report 2022-2027

The top Key Players of the market are International Paper Company, Stora Enso, Nippon Paper Group, Inc, Mondi PLC, Sappi Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Domtar Corporation.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Specialty Paper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global specialty paper market reached a volume of 32.8 Billion Metric Tons in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 41.4 Billion Metric Tons by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4% during 2022-2027. Specialty papers are superior quality papers that are manufactured using nano-based materials, composites, and fibers. Various kinds of pulp including wood pulp, wood chips, cotton fiber and recycled paper are also utilized in their production. These papers are designed for specific applications as they possess numerous beneficial properties like dimensional stability, density, porosity, smoothness, and absorptivity. As a result, they are extensively employed across diverse industries such as retail, healthcare, construction, packaging and labeling, and laundry care.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Specialty Paper Market Trends:

Owing to their unique properties like enhanced moisture retention, pH levels, and hygiene, specialty papers are apt to be used as a packaging material across the food and beverage industry. Significant growth in the industry on account of changing lifestyle and inflating disposable income levels is driving the demand for these papers. Furthermore, escalating sales of on-the-go food products, coupled with the increasing popularity of single-serve instant beverage mix sachets, is also positively influencing the sales of these papers. Moreover, they are widely used in the e-commerce sector for labeling and packaging applications. Apart from this, increasing regulations on the use of plastic bags on a global level due to a rise in environmental concerns have led users to make a shift towards specialty paper alternatives. These papers are also utilized for safeguarding a wide range of merchandise during transportation. Also, specialty papers are widely utilized for the production of masking tapes used in the construction industry.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• International Paper Company

• Stora Enso

• Nippon Paper Group, Inc

• Mondi Plc.

• Sappi Ltd.

• Itc Ltd.

• Domtar Corporation

• Glatfelter

• Fedrigoni

• Munksjo Group

Breakup by Product Type:

• Label And Release Papers

• Printing Papers

• Flexible Packaging Papers

• Rolling Papers

• Décor Papers

• Banknotes And Security Papers

• Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

• Pulp

• Fillers And Binders

• Additives

• Coatings

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Packaging And Labeling

• Printing And Writing

• Industrial Use

• Building And Construction

• Food Service

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

