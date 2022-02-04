ALLERGAN JUVEDERM products with market ban
BEIRUT, LEBANON, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By a judgement issued on 14 January 2022, the Court of First instance of Beirut with case No 292/2021 ordered the stop of using and marketing products under the trademark JUVEDERM by any other person/company than Dermavita Company Ltd.
This judgement is following a final judgement issued by the same court, rendered between Dermavita Company Ltd and Allergan, establishing in favor of Dermavita Company Ltd global precedence of use over the cited trademark.
It is attended that Dermavita Company Ltd will initiate proceedings for cancellation of JUVEDERM mark, registered by Allergan, as well as to be initiated recognition of legal force of the judgement through the Riyadh Agreement for Judicial Cooperation, thus expanding the order of stop of using and marketing in other countries in the region.
Houssam Tawil
Houssam Tawil
DermaVita Ltd
info@dermavita.net