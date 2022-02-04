Submit Release
News Search

There were 384 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,788 in the last 365 days.

ALLERGAN JUVEDERM products with market ban

BEIRUT, LEBANON, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By a judgement issued on 14 January 2022, the Court of First instance of Beirut with case No 292/2021 ordered the stop of using and marketing products under the trademark JUVEDERM by any other person/company than Dermavita Company Ltd.

This judgement is following a final judgement issued by the same court, rendered between Dermavita Company Ltd and Allergan, establishing in favor of Dermavita Company Ltd global precedence of use over the cited trademark.

It is attended that Dermavita Company Ltd will initiate proceedings for cancellation of JUVEDERM mark, registered by Allergan, as well as to be initiated recognition of legal force of the judgement through the Riyadh Agreement for Judicial Cooperation, thus expanding the order of stop of using and marketing in other countries in the region.

Houssam Tawil
DermaVita Ltd
info@dermavita.net

You just read:

ALLERGAN JUVEDERM products with market ban

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.