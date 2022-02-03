Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Tiger and fireworks show enliven Macao with festive joy and blessings

MACAU, February 3 - The mega celebration event for Chinese New Year – “Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Tiger” (the “Parade”) and the fireworks show themed “Tiger Roars for Success of the Olympic Winter Games” were unveiled in splendour this evening on the 3rd day of Lunar New Year (3 February), celebrating the Spring Festival with residents and visitors under strict compliance with the pandemic prevention measures.

Fascinating activities spotlight Macao as a safe and quality destination

Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government, Lei Wai Nong; Chief of Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government, Ku Mei Leng; Director of Macao Government Tourism Office, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; President of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of Municipal Affairs Bureau, José Tavares; President of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Lau Wai Meng; President of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; President of Sports Bureau, Pun Weng Kun; Acting Director of Economic Development Bureau of Executive Committee of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, António Lei, and representative of Asia Tourism Exchange Center, Fang Liqun, officiated the opening ceremony together with other guests.

Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong, expressed that the Parade for Celebration of Chinese New Year has gained much popularity among residents and visitors since the inaugural edition. The Parade resumes under strict control and prevention of the pandemic this year, and it is especially meaningful to Macao in its branding campaign as a safe and quality destination. The success of the Parade fully showcases Macao’s glamour as a City of Events.

The Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Tiger is organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and co-organized by Asia Tourism Exchange Center, Municipal Affairs Bureau, Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau, as well as Economic Development Bureau of Executive Committee of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

Joy-filled opening ceremony

The opening ceremony kicked off at Sai Van Lake Square with spectacular performances by local band FIDA and Ft. Rapper JRD & J. HO, followed by the parade featured 14 dazzling floats and wonderful performances by various teams weaved into a multimedia dance drama under the theme of “Turning the Fortune by the mighty Tiger,” which is a story of the Tiger General’s victory over a winged (epidemic) beast. Vivian Chan and Rico Long delivered finale performances and conveyed warmest festive wishes to spectators. A goodie bag filled with tiger-themed souvenirs was also given to spectators at the end of the event.

Glittering fireworks set off to celebrate Olympic Winter Games

The Parade culminated with a fireworks show themed “Tiger Roars for Success of the Olympic Winter Games” which lit up the sky above the sea overlooked by Macau Tower on the 3rd night of Lunar New Year. In celebration of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, the 15-minute fireworks show particularly included fireworks in the shape of the five Olympic rings, wishing the national athletes great success in the Olympic Winter Games.

Fill northern district with blessings on 12th day of Lunar New Year

The second float parade will enliven the northern district at 8 p.m. on the 12th night of Lunar New Year (12 February), with a finale show of cultural and artistic performances unfolding at 8:15 p.m. to add the festive joy at Iao Hon Market Garden. The 14 floats will be on display at the seafront next to Macao Science Center from 4 to 11 February, and at Tap Seac Square from 13 to 20 February for free enjoyment of residents and visitors.

In addition, two fireworks shows will dazzle the skyline above the sea area overlooked by Macau Tower at 9 p.m. on the 7th day (7 February, “Renri”) of Lunar New Year as well as Lantern Festival (15 February) respectively, to spark greater festive joy for Chinese New Year.

Online prize-giving game to boost consumption

Residents and visitors can join the online game and vote for the most beautiful floats until 20 February. Participants can also log into the game daily to earn e-coupons and golden ingots. With the required number of golden ingots collected, they can redeem prizes offered by different merchants. On the day of the second float parade (12 February), participants can earn ten more golden ingots to redeem more gifts and e-coupons. Prizes redeemed will be promptly sent to recipients as e-vouchers via SMS for convenient redemption at local businesses, to spur rises in economic activities.

Collect event feedback via different means

During the Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Tiger, MGTO will solicit opinions from residents and visitors by questionnaire survey through different means: QR code for electronic questionnaire will be posted on site on the days of the Parade and during the float exhibition; online questionnaire is also available on the Parade’s promotional website and online game page from start of the first float parade until the end of the float exhibition (from now until 20 February). To encourage residents and visitors to express their opinions, every individual will be given a souvenir upon completion and submission of the questionnaire.

A range of pandemic prevention measures will be adopted for the Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Tiger. Upon admission to designated areas, audiences are required to present their valid Macao Health Code in green color, scan the venue code, undergo temperature checks and maintain social distance, in addition to wearing masks throughout the time on site. MGTO is closely monitoring the pandemic situation and will rigorously comply with Health Bureau’s pertinent guidelines to make prompt arrangements in accord.

Please visit https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/cny/parade-2022 or follow MGTO's WeChat ID “MGTOweixin” for the event program of the Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Tiger.