Working visit to the People's Republic of China

TAJIKISTAN, February 3 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, left for the People's Republic of China to participate in the opening ceremony of the XXIV Winter Olympic Games.

At the Dushanbe International Airport, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, was seen off by the Chairman of the Majlisi Milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Chairman of the Majlisi Namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, and other officials.

On this trip, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chairman of the Committee on Youth and Sports, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan for Economic Affairs, and other officials.