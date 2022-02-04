Running Gear Market Analysis 2022: By Accessories, Demand, Trends, Growth Statistics & Regions (Europe, India, US, GCC)

Running Gear Market Report

Top Key Players of the market are Adidas AG, ASICS, New Balance, Nike, Skechers USA, Inc., Amer Sports, British Knights, Columbia Sportswear Company, Fitbit.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Running Gear Market Research Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global running gear market reached a value of US$ 36.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 55.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.67% during 2022-2027. Running gear consists of various wearables and accessories used by individuals while running or performing other fitness-related activities. It mainly includes sports apparel, shoes, smartwatches, gloves, jackets, socks and fitness trackers. Amongst these, products, such as gloves and running apparel, is usually skin fit and made using water-resistant materials to prevent skin rashes. Running gear also adds a protective layer, minimizing the chances of injuries and improving air circulation during physical activities.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/running-gear-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing health-consciousness population and growing awareness regarding the benefits of physical fitness represent the primary factors driving the global running gear market. Additionally, the rising consumer inclination toward advanced technologies and rapid inclusion of smart running gear devices into daily fitness activities like jogging have catalyzed market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of fashionable designs and high-quality fabrics in sports apparel coupled with aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers have attracted a wider consumer base. Other factors, including product premiumization, increasing disposable incomes, and the emerging trend of running marathons, are also anticipated to propel the market growth.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/running-gear-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Adidas AG

• ASICS

• New Balance

• Nike

• Skechers USA, Inc.

• Amer Sports

• British Knights

• Columbia Sportswear Company

• Fitbit

• Garmin

• Kering (Puma)

• Newton Running

• The Rockport Group

• Under Armour

• VF Corporation

• Wolverine World Wide

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Specialty and Sports Shops

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Department and Discount Stores

• Online

• Others

Market Breakup by Product:

• Running Footwear

• Running Apparel

• Running Accessories

• Fitness Trackers

Market Breakup by Gender:

• Male

• Female

• Unisex

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Latest Research Reports by IMARC Group:

Hot Sauce Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hot-sauce-market

Shrimp Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-shrimp-processing-plant

Process Analyzer Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/process-analyzer-market

Ethylene Glycol Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ethylene-glycol-market

Bleaching Agents Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bleaching-agents-market

Digital Asset Management Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-asset-management-market

Tuna Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tuna-market

Rainwater Harvesting Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rainwater-harvesting-market

Ceiling Tiles Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ceiling-tiles-market

Machine Tools Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/machine-tools-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.