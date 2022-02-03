MAINE, February 3 - Back to current news.

Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Prepares for Messy Winter Storm

February 3, 2022 Maine Emergency Management Agency

AUGUSTA, MAINE - Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) staff, partner agencies, and utility companies are coordinating preparedness efforts in advance of the incoming winter storm. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the entire state for heavy snow and mixed precipitation, except for Northwestern Aroostook County, which remains in a Winter Storm Advisory.

The storm system will bring accumulating snow and mixed precipitation to the region beginning Thursday afternoon. Precipitation will start as rain for all but northern Maine, transitioning to a wintery mix and snow by afternoon, then to all snow Thursday night except for parts of Southwest Maine, where mixed precipitation could continue until Friday morning. Snow fall is predicted to be wet and heavy at times. Friday morning will see mostly snow, with a chance of heavy sleet and freezing rain across parts of Southwest and Downeast Maine.

"We are prepared for this storm and will monitor it along with our partner agencies," said MEMA Director Pete Rogers. "The Friday morning commute looks messy, so we urge citizens to plan accordingly and stay off the roads if possible."

Citizens using alternative heat and power sources are reminded to follow the manufacturer's guidelines. If using a generator, never run it in an enclosed area and be sure it is properly installed at least 15 feet away from the home in a well-ventilated area. Make sure carbon monoxide alarms are properly working, especially if using alternative heating sources. Be sure to charge cellphones and check the batteries in flashlights.

If you need heating resources or assistance, the Governors Energy Office has prepared a Winter Heating Guide to help Maine people stay warm this winter. For additional preparedness and safety information please log on to www.MainePrepares.com or visit MEMA on Facebook or Twitter.

