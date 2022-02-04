Delivery Robots Market was Valued at USD 10.16 Million In 2021 & is Projected To Be Worth USD 456.006 Million by 2031

Delivery Robots Market to surpass USD 456.006 million by 2031 from USD 10.16 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 46.29% within the coming years, i.e., 2021-31.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Delivery Robots Market –Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2020 – 2021 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to Delivery Robots Markets Market to surpass USD 456.006 million by 2031 from USD 10.16 Million in 2021 at a CAGR of 456.006% within the coming years, i.e., 2021-31. It will reach USD 456.006 million by 2031. According to a study by Fatpos Global, together with the reduction in delivery costs in last-mile deliveries, and increase in project capital are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, worldwide growth of e-business are feature driving the growth of the market.

“In many supply cables, the last stage of product distribution, from the distribution hub to the end-user, holds almost 29% of the product’s total carriage cost. Other features affecting the delivery are crowding in urban areas, distant sites, unacceptable or improper address details, and a simple labor shortage for offering on-demand delivery services. All these features hold back the optimization of this segment. In the world of electronic commerce, clients are not only demanding but they are inclined toward buying top-quality products at a lower price. The starter of delivery robots in e-commerce will not only give customers greater suitability at a reduced cost but also meaningfully modify the competitive site”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Delivery Robots Market: Key Players

• Starship Technologies (US)

• JD.com (China)

• Panasonic System Solutions Asia Pacific (Singapore)

• Savioke (US)

• Nuro (US)

• Amazon Robotics (US)

• Robby Technologies (US)

• Boston Dynamics (US)

• Robomart (US)

• Segway Robotics (US)

• Postmates (US)

• Effidence (France)

• Ottonomy IO (US)

• Eliport (Spain)

• Other prominent players

Delivery Robot is an automatic robot that carriages your delivery directly to your door. These robots aren’t walking and talking like humans, they rather are attractive delivery vessels on six wheels or four or many, resembling hulks but are friendly-looking. For delivery facilities, you make your purchase through an application with vendor based on site. The robot wheels to the vendor for shopping, drinks, food, and any others, and then it makes its path towards your home.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the Delivery Robots Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Delivery Robots Market Segments:

By Components

• Hardware

• Software

By Load Carrying Capacity

• More than 50kg

• Up to 10 kg

• 10.1 to 50.00kg

By Number Of Wheels

• 3 Wheels

• 4 Wheels

• 6 Wheels

By End-user

• Food and Beverage

• Retails and Postal

• others

