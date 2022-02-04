NAFTA and Europe Grignard Reagents market Is Projected To Rise At A Cagr Of 4.3% During 2027 | Albemarle Corporation

NAFTA and Europe Grignard Reagents Market

Grignard reagents are essential in the chemical reaction that uses alkyl, allyl, vinyl, and aryl-magnesium halides to form an organic compound.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Grignard reagents are essential in the chemical reaction that uses alkyl, allyl, vinyl, and aryl-magnesium halides to form an organic compound. The product is a carbon-carbon bond, which is important in the formation of carbon-carbon bonds. The reactions are also a useful tool for preparing ketone and aldehyde derivatives. Grignard reagents are widely used in organic chemistry. They are formed by reacting magnesium metal with alkyl halides. As a result, Grignard reagents are excellent nucleophiles. As a result, they react with acids and electrophiles. Because Grignard reagents are strong bases, they are useful for preparing organic compounds. The Grignard reaction can be used to create a variety of complex alcohols. Most organic compounds react with Grignard reagents, including ketones, aldehydes, and esters. They also react with acyl chlorides, epoxides, and some metals. Depending on the carbonyl compound, a different type of alcohol will be produced. However, the reactions are easy to perform and they are very useful in synthetic chemistry.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the NAFTA and Europe Grignard reagents market include Chemoxy International Ltd, Pentagon Chemicals Ltd, Boulder Scientific Company, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Rieke Metals Inc., GFS Chemicals, Weylchem GmbH, SABIC, FMC Corporation, and Albemarle Corporation.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing usage of Grignard reagents in several sectors such as pharmaceutical, agriculture, and cosmetic sectors is expected to augment the growth of the NAFTA and Europe Grignard reagents market. For instance, according to European Union (EU), agricultural land covers around 48% of the total terrestrial area. The production of drugs is highly resourced intensive. Many chemists are working to make the process more environmentally friendly and less harmful. A new method called ball-milling can be used to produce Grignards without the use of organic solvents. The solution contains small amounts of magnesium metal and a stainless-steel ball. Then, a rotating chamber spins the compound into a paste. Unlike the old methods, this technique is completely safe and requires no chemicals, ethers, or acetone. Increasing the introduction of new benefits of Grignard reagents is estimated to enhance the growth of the NAFTA and Europe Grignard reagents market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the NAFTA and Europe Grignard reagents market faced a lot of restraints, such as lockdown measures and transport restrictions in several nations. Due to COVID-19 several economic activities were postponed or canceled, which also affected the market growth.

Key Takeaways:

North America is expected to dominate the growth of the NAFTA and Europe Grignard reagents market, owing to the increasing presence of agricultural lands in the region. For instance, according to the U.S. Food and Agriculture Organization, in 2020, there were around 896,600 thousand acres of agricultural lands in the U.S.

Europe is estimated to witness significant growth in the NAFTA and Europe Grignard reagents market, owing to the increasing prevalence of chemical industries in the region. For instance, according to Germany Works, in 2019, there were around 2900 chemical companies in Germany.

