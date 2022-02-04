n-Hexane market Is Projected To Rise At A Cagr Of 5.8% During 2027 | ExxonMobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC,

N Hexane Market

Hexane is a colorless liquid that has a distinctly gasoline-like odor.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview:

Hexane is a colorless liquid that has a distinctly gasoline-like odor. The chemical is often used in petroleum products, including gasoline and adhesives. It is also a common solvent for cleaning agents, paint, and leather products. Its chemical composition makes it very common in the printing industry. It is often used for cleaning solvents in printing inks. However, it is a potential health hazard that should be taken seriously. Most of this n-hexane is used for solvents. It is also used in the printing, textile, and shoe industries. It is also used in the food and furniture industries. However, there are also other uses for n-hexane.

Competitive Landscape

Major players functioning in the global n-hexane market are Sak Chaisidhi Company Limited, ExxonMobil Corporation, DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Liaoning Yufeng Chemical Co., Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd, Dongying Liangxin petrochemical company, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Rompetrol Rafinare S.A.

Market Dynamics:

Increase in the demand for vegetable oils is expected to propel growth of the global n-hexane market during the forecast period. Hexane can extract oil more efficiently than other solvents such as ethyl acetate and petroleum ether. For instance, in August 2021, the government of India announced the plans to launch an oil seeds mission, National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm (NMEO-OP), involving investment of 11,000 crore in the cooking oil eco system.

However, shortage of raw material due to lockdown, and fluctuating prices of raw material are the factors expected to hinder growth of the global n-hexane market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The outbreak of COVID-19 impacted the global n-hexane market adversely. The outbreak of the coronavirus in China led to spread of the virus in several countries across the globe. Many of the countries implemented stringent lockdown regulation in order to control the spread of the virus, which caused suspension of automotive manufacturing and construction activities, as well as disruption of several other activities including distribution in various industries. However, declining cases of COVID-19 and relaxation in lockdown regulations is expected to support growth of the global n-hexane market.

Key Takeaways:

The global n-Hexane market is expected to grow, with a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period, increasing demand for n-hexane from end-use companies. For instance, in November 2020, the Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA) urged the Union Petroleum Ministry for smooth and uninterrupted supply of hexane to all soya processors in India.

Asia Pacific is expected witness strong growth in the global n-hexane market during the forecast period. This is owing to increasing population in countries like China, and rising demand for refined oil in the region.

Market Taxonomy

Global n-Hexane Market, By Grade:

Oil Extraction

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Global n-Hexane Market, By Application:

Oil Extraction

Polymerization

Pharmaceutical

Adhesives & Sealants

Industrial Cleaning & Degreasing

Rubber Processing

Others (inks, glues, leather dressings, etc.)

