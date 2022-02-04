YKOFX Named 'Commodity Exchange of the Year' in Commodity Trading Magazine Awards
The exchange is at the forefront of innovation, continuing to develop its business in response to regulatory and customer demands
The Trading Magazine Awards recognized YKOFX.org”YOKOHAMA, JAPAN, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YKOFX, a Pan Asian exchange with innovative and robust product suite that provides its clients with some of the best trading facilities, today announced that was named 'Commodity Exchange of the Year' at the Commodity Trading Magazine Awards. The awards are held annually to showcase the work of firms and individuals in the derivatives markets and risk management, and are the longest-running awards of their kind.
"We are honored to be named ‘Commodity Exchange of the Year’ in Commodity Trading Magazine Awards, particularly as the award is based on feedback from our clients," said Seijiro M. Aoki, President & CEO, YKOFX. "This recognition demonstrates that we are delivering on our commitment to provide our clients with innovative products and risk management solutions to help them navigate through difficult market conditions and new regulatory requirements around the world."
"Our Asia Pacific Region team expanded efforts to develop new, compelling products and services to suit clients' needs and attract more users to our markets," added Daishin Kazuharu, Managing Director of Market Technology and Data Services. "We are proud of what we accomplished last year and aim to maintain this high level of customer focus going forward, particularly as we focus on continuing our strong growth trajectory outside Asia Pacific Region area."
The Commodity Trading Magazine Awards recognized YKOFX for the role it played in helping clients manage their risk exposure during the unprecedented volatility that affected markets globally. The exchange is at the forefront of innovation, continuing to develop its business in response to regulatory and customer demands, introducing new products across a range of areas. This technological innovation, coupled with international growth, were further elements contributing to YKOFX's recognition and success in these awards. Recent volume records have also demonstrated how market participants see the value in turning to YKOFX's liquid markets.
Entries for the Awards are judged by Commodity Trading Magazine Awards’ editorial team, with the assistance of external industry experts and supplemented by feedback from clients and other market participants.
About Yokohama Options and Futures Exchange (YKOFX)
YKOFX is powering its clients’ potential to stay ahead of an evolving market. It redefines the future of the trading and investment landscape to create more value for the marketplace, customers, investors and employees. YKOFX is offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. YKOFX offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including commodities, options, futures, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX), and multi-asset volatility products. It is also providing genuine industrial insights as well as information on the benchmark commodity prices.
