Micellar Casein market Size Expected to Reach CAGR of 6.1% till 2027 | Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S,

Micellar casein is a natural protein derived from milk and other dairy products.

Micellar casein is a natural protein derived from milk and other dairy products. It has a mild taste and a uniform texture. Many processed foods contain micellar casein. In addition to its use in processed foods, micellar casein also has health benefits, such as improving the immune system and increasing bone density. As a result of its high nutritional value, micellar casein is increasingly being included in nutritional products. These products include supplements and protein bars. It is also used in cheese, coffee, and other dairy foods. While casein has a number of health benefits, micellar casein has a lower price tag and is easy to consume.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global micellar casein market include Milk Specialties Global, Idaho Milk Products, Inc., Havero Hoogwegt B.V., The Milky Whey, Inc., Nutrimed Healthcare Private Limited, Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, FrieslandCampina Domo, Protein Co., Glanbia Nutritionals, Inc., Ingredia SA, and AMCO Proteins,

Drivers

Growing demand for high-protein foods amidst an increasing prevalence of obesity and hypertension across the globe is expected to foster growth of the micellar casein market throughout the forecast period.

In addition to this, rising demand for sports nutrition and dietary supplements to enhance muscle growth is expected to supplement the growth of the micellar casein market during the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Debacle

The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus was a major setback for the global micellar casein market. While the high demand for healthy foods in the wake of the virus was a plus, a crisis-fueled gap in the supply chain has held the market’s potential back. However, the business is one to watch in the projected timeframe as distribution channels start to recover and the vaccination tally rises.

Key Takeaways

The micellar casein market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period owing to the increasing health consciousness among consumers and rising demand for high-protein food products. For instance, in February 2021, Lactalis Ingredients launched Pronativ Native Micellar Casein with minimal processing and high protein density.

By expanding the horizons, the North American region is well-positioned to reign supreme in the global micellar casein market at the helm of growing demand from the sports nutrition industry and increasing consumption of dairy products.

Also standing out in the global micellar casein market is the European region, which is propelled by an increasing inclination towards protein-rich diets and an increasing demand for bovine colostrum.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Micellar casein Market, By Product Type:

Micellar Casein Isolate

Micellar Casein Concentrate

