UV Curable Resins Market Analysis 2021: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast Till 2026

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “UV Curable Resins Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global UV curable resins market exhibited XX growth during 2015-2020. Ultraviolet (UV) curable resins represent non-solvent materials polymerized by the energy radiated from UV irradiation devices. They mainly consist of photopolymerization initiators, oligomers, monomers, co-initiators, etc., along with additives, such as stabilizers, plasticizers, pigments, etc. UV curable resins have several advantages over conventional cures, including lower energy consumption, reduced waste, less equipment space, minimal temperature treatment, etc. As a result, these resins find extensive applications across several industries, including pharmaceutical, food and beverage, automotive, etc.

The rising demand for UV cured resins in the manufacturing of an array of medical products, such as catheters, syringes, dialysis machines, etc., is one of the primary factors driving the global market. In the recent times, due to elevating concerns towards the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), UV curable resins are being increasingly adopted in safe packaging coatings. Furthermore, the growing utilization of three-dimensional (3D) printing in the aerospace and automobile industries is also driving the demand for UV cured resin-based 3D printing technologies. Besides this, several product variants derived from renewable raw materials with light-emitting diode (LED) technology for reducing air pollution and energy consumption will also continue to bolster the global market for UV curable resins in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the UV curable resins market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Allnex GmbH

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Dymax Corporation

Eternal Materials Co. Ltd.

IGM Resins B.V.

Jiangsu Litian Technology Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Sanmu Group Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Showa Denko K. K.

Toagosei Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Resin Type:

Acrylated Epoxies

Acrylated Polyesters

Acrylated Urethanes

Acrylated Silicones

Others

Breakup by Compositions:

Monomers

Oligomers

Photoinitiators

Others

Breakup by Application:

Coating

Packaging

Printing

Adhesives and Sealants

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

