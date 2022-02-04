India Biocatalyst Market 2022-2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Biocatalyst Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027. the India biocatalyst market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of X% during 2022-2027. A biocatalyst is a natural substance that is extensively used in a biochemical reaction to accelerate the process. It manufactures and modifies specialty enzymes for varied industries, such as fragrance, food, life science, and fine chemicals. Apart from this, it is also widely used to facilitate efficient biosynthesis of pharmaceutically active ingredients.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report

The India biocatalyst market is majorly driven by significant growth in the biopharmaceutical industry. Furthermore, the widespread utilization of biocatalysts in the production of biofuels is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Additionally, extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of biofuels and biopharmaceuticals are anticipated to positively impact the market growth. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the increasing utilization of biocatalyst technology in green chemistry, continual technological advancements in the production process and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players across the country.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the India biocatalyst market, along with forecasts at the country and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, application and source.

Breakup by Type:

• Hydrolases

• Oxidoreductases

• Transferases

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Food and Beverages

• Cleaning Agent

• Biofuel Production

• Agriculture and Feed

• Biopharmaceuticals

• Others

Breakup by Source:

• Microorganisms

• Plants

• Animals

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Structure of the Global Market

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

