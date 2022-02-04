Baseball Equipment Market Size, Growth, Scope, Structure, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global baseball equipment market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Baseball Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global baseball equipment market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2015-2020. Baseball equipment includes various tools, such as bat, gloves, cleats, helmets, arm guards, chest guards and jerseys, that are worn by players during a baseball game. They are generally designed to prevent the risks of severe injuries to players while participating in the sport. Additionally, they are widely available in various colors, designs, sizes and materials that offer enhanced comfort and ensure the safety of the players.
The global market is primarily driven by the increasing participation of individuals in recreational activities and sports, including baseball. Apart from this, growing investments by key players to manufacture premium and superior quality baseball equipment have also provided an impetus to the market growth across the globe. Moreover, the rising occurrence of several baseball tournaments in numerous countries is further providing a boost to the market growth. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the increasing preference for maintaining an active lifestyle among individuals and easy availability of product variants through online and offline organized retail channels. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global baseball equipment market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Adidas
Akadema Inc.
Franklin Sports
Marucci Sports LLC
Mizuno Corporation
Nike, Phoenix Bat Company
Under Armour Inc.
Wilson Sporting Goods Co. (Amer Sports Oyj)
Zett Corporation
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
Bat
Helmet
Gloves
Equipment Bag
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
