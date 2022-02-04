Baseball Equipment Market Size, Growth, Scope, Structure, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

Baseball Equipment Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global baseball equipment market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Baseball Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global baseball equipment market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2015-2020. Baseball equipment includes various tools, such as bat, gloves, cleats, helmets, arm guards, chest guards and jerseys, that are worn by players during a baseball game. They are generally designed to prevent the risks of severe injuries to players while participating in the sport. Additionally, they are widely available in various colors, designs, sizes and materials that offer enhanced comfort and ensure the safety of the players.

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing participation of individuals in recreational activities and sports, including baseball. Apart from this, growing investments by key players to manufacture premium and superior quality baseball equipment have also provided an impetus to the market growth across the globe. Moreover, the rising occurrence of several baseball tournaments in numerous countries is further providing a boost to the market growth. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the increasing preference for maintaining an active lifestyle among individuals and easy availability of product variants through online and offline organized retail channels. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global baseball equipment market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Adidas

Akadema Inc.

Franklin Sports

Marucci Sports LLC

Mizuno Corporation

Nike, Phoenix Bat Company

Under Armour Inc.

Wilson Sporting Goods Co. (Amer Sports Oyj)

Zett Corporation

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Bat

Helmet

Gloves

Equipment Bag

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

