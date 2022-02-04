Research Report on Fin Fish Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2025

Fin Fish Market

Market is driven by rapid technological advancement in aquaculture &the rising demand for livestock-based protein. The freshwater segment continue its dominance

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Fin Fish Market generated $164.8 billion in 2017 and is projected to garner $238.5 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, 2018-2025.

Rise in the production of fish to meet food supply, surge in global protein demand from livestock and fisheries, and rapid technological advancement in the field of fin fish drive the growth of the global fin fish market. Additionally, the evolution in inland fishing and the adoption of sustainable technology is set to provide lucrative opportunities to emerging market players in the near future. However, rise in water temperature and pollution significantly impedes market growth.

Request Report Sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5227

Based on environment, the marine water segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, on account of it being a favorable environment for rearing fish. However, the freshwater segment is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period and generate almost three-fifths of the global revenue by 2025. This is attributed to the implementation of fisheries policy around the world that have supported the development of freshwater fish cultivation.

By fish type, the salmon segment is not only poised to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period but also remain the largest segment through 2025. The segment is expected to occupy more than a quarter of global shares by 2025, due to the increasing use of modern fishing and fish farming techniques, i.e. intensive salmon farming using open-net cages.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5227

Asia-Pacific is projected to occupy more than two-thirds of the global market shares by 2025. The region is also anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, due to the development of efficient aquaculture technology to cater to a large fish consumption market.

The key players analyzed in the report include Cermaq Group AS (Mitsubishi Corporation), Cooke Fin fish Inc., Grupo Farallon Fin fish, Leroy Sea Food Group, Marine Harvest ASA, P/F Bakkafrost, Selonda Fin fish S.A., Stolt Sea Farm, Tassal Group Limited, and Thai Union Group Public Company Limited. They have adopted different strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Fin Fish Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5227?reqfor=covid

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pocket

3.3. Top winning strategies

3.4. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3. Threat of substitution

3.4.4. Threat of new entrants

3.4.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.5. TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Rise in fish production to meet food supply:

3.6.1.2. Technological advancements in the field of fin fish:

3.6.1.3. Rise in global protein demand from livestock and fisheries:

3.6.2. Restraint

3.6.2.1. Rise in temperature and water pollution:

3.6.3. Opportunity

3.6.3.1. Evolution in inland fishing and use of more sustainable technology in fin fish:

3.7. Import and Export of fish

3.7.1. Per capita consumption

3.8. Pricing Analysis by region

Buy Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/ee23a55a218b37f8716e3ceba131421e

Similar Reports:

Internet of Things (IoT) in Agriculture Market to Hit $48,714 Mn, by 2025

Vertical Farming Crops Market Expected to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027

Upcoming Reports:

Tilapia Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tilapia-market-A06714

Cod Fish Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cod-fish-market-A07081

Canned Sardines Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/canned-sardines-market-A07411

Beer Tank Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/beer-tank-market-A07080

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research