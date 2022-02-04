JOHN LEGEND, KIRK FRANKLIN, MEAGAN GOOD, AMONG AT&T’s CLASS OF 2022 BLACK FUTURE MAKERS
Class of '22 AT&T Dream in Black, Black Future Maker NAACP Image Award-winning actress and best-selling author Meagan Good
AT&T Gives The Next Generation Of Emerging Artists A National Presence Through Solo Exhibition and Retail Store Displays
The gravity of collaborating with AT&T as a Black Future Maker has been deeply humbling and empowering,”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AT&T Dream in Black’s signature program, Black Future Makers, has returned with the unveiling of its 2022 inductees and a month-long program highlighting their continued commitment to economic empowerment in the Black community. Now in its fourth year, this celebration recognizes future-forward Black luminaries, including powerhouse musicians John Legend and Kirk Franklin, who are shaping culture, advocating for equity and creating pathways for the next generation of Black achievers. Throughout the month, AT&T is also shining a national spotlight on emerging artists and others to help them attain their wildest dreams.
— Georgie Nakima
“At AT&T, we believe that access opens the door to opportunities that help create equality for all,” says Corey Anthony, SVP, Chief Diversity and Development Officer, AT&T. “That is why we will continue to invest in programs like Black Future Makers, that honor and elevate this community to support them in reaching their full potential.”
Central to the campaign is a free, public art exhibition that opened on February 1st at the AT&T Showcase in Dallas, featuring the visionary work of muralist and Black Future Maker Artist in Residence Georgie Nakima. Also featured this month will be the work of others in the Black small business community, including LA-based visionary filmmakers Chris and Bevin Scholar, and award-winning fashion entrepreneur Damien Lloyd. Their inspirational celebrity video portraits will be on display in AT&T retail stores across the country.
Featured in video portraits inspired by Nakima’s art are 2022 honorees such as award-winning actress and author Meagan Good, musicians Tobe Nwigwe and VINCINT along with Youtuber Terrell Grice. AT&T has and will continue to reveal inspiring static and video portraits of several Black Future Makers every week in February on AT&T’s IG and att.com/dreaminblack.
In keeping with AT&T’s commitment to champion the ideals of economic empowerment and access to opportunity, Nakima’s commissioned work consists of original portraits capturing the campaign’s Black Future Makers in her organic, afro-futuristic style. The solo exhibition, Georgie Nakima: “To the Constellations of Ancestors in Our Bones, Thank You,” presents recent works by the artist in mixed media. It will be on display until March 31, 2022.
“The gravity of collaborating with AT&T as a Black Future Maker has been deeply humbling and empowering,” said Nakima. “As an artist, I've committed my career to championing and uplifting voices of the diaspora with colorful and restorative imagery. I'm incredibly grateful to AT&T for using its platform to continue bringing this work to light. It is an honor and dream to host this retrospective exhibit of my life’s work while celebrating the beauty and growth of our community and generation.”
For additional Press Assets, please click here.
Also Happening This Month
Virtual events such as AT&T Dream in Black’s collaboration with iHeartRadio Living Black! provide a high energy mix of innovative performances from favorite chart-topping artists including Black Future Maker alumni such as H.E.R. and others. Exclusively streamed on TikTok, it is one of many unique virtual events integrated within the campaign.
AT&T Consumers also have a chance to join this year's coveted list of influencers. Black Future Maker Contest winners will also receive a $10,000 prize to invest in their dream and an AT&T 5G-enabled device. Visit att.com/dreaminblack to learn more about the AT&T Dream In Black program or for details on entering the AT&T Black Future Maker contest.
*About AT&T Communications
We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). For more information, please visit us at att.com.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins 2/1/22 and ends 3/23/22 at 11:59:59 pm ET. Must be a legal resident of the 50 U.S., D.C. or Puerto Rico, 18+. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: AT&T Mobility, LLC. See Official Rules for full entry mechanics, eligibility requirements & details: attdreaminblack.com/contestrules.
Leslie Gay
Leslie Gay and Associates
+1 909-754-7622
Lesliegaypr@gmail.com
AT&T Dream in Black Class of '22 Black Future Makers