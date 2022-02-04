Surgical Sutures Market Size 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report by IMARC Group” Surgical Sutures Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026.”

The global surgical sutures market exhibited stable growth during 2015-2020. Surgical sutures are medical threads used by a healthcare professional to close the wounds of the skin or tissue. Made from natural fibers, such as silk, or synthetic materials, such as nylon, surgical sutures are utilized extensively for their strength, flexibility, and knot security. The two different types of suture materials available in the market include absorbable and nonabsorbable sutures, that come in varying sizes and shapes and are used based on the surgery requirement.

COVID-19 scenario-

We are constantly tracing and assessing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry. These influences have been covered in our report as significant market contributors.

Market Drives:

The rising number of individuals undergoing surgical procedures represents one of the key factors driving the surgical sutures market growth. In addition to this, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, especially among the geriatric population, that require surgical interventions, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, such as the growing number of fatal road accidents and the emerging popularity of cosmetic surgeries, are creating a positive outlook for the market further across the globe. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

Market Segmentation by Type:

• Absorbable Sutures

• Non-Absorbable Sutures

Market Segmentation by Material:

• Monofilament

• Multifilament

Market Segmentation by Application:

• Cardiovascular Surgeries

• General Surgeries

• Gynecological Surgeries

• Orthopedic Surgeries

• Ophthalmic Surgeries

• Others

Market Segmentation by End User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

Market Segmentation by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Structure of the Global Market

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

